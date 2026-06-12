US-Canada bridge opening delayed: Gordie Howe Bridge faces issues after Trump threat

The Gordie Howe Bridge is shown under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit. (Photo: AP)

The opening of a major bridge linking the United States and Canada has been delayed due to unresolved issues, officials said, months after US President Donald Trump had questioned its ownership.

In a statement, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said that “Canada and the United States have agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, taking the necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues.” The authority did not specify what the issues are or when the bridge will open.

The bridge, which was due to be inaugurated on Friday, connects Detroit in the US state of Michigan with Windsor in Ontario, Canada.

What is the Gordie Howe bridge?

The Gordie Howe International Bridge stretches about 1.5 miles (2.4 km) across the Detroit River. It is jointly owned by Canada and the state of Michigan and is expected to ease traffic at one of North America’s busiest border crossings.

The project, worth about $4.4 billion, has been under construction since 2018 and is named after the late Canadian ice hockey player Gordie Howe.

Story continues below this ad

Canadian and American flags are shown on the Gordie Howe Bridge under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit. (Photo: AP)

Why was the opening delayed?

Officials have not shared details about the delay.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said, “At the request of the United States we agreed to delay the opening and take the necessary time to resolve outstanding issues.”

He added that there were “a series of technical aspects” that both sides would work through.

Discussions between US and Michigan officials had been ongoing for months, and the opening was expected to go ahead before the delay was announced.

Story continues below this ad

The project had come under focus earlier this year after President Trump demanded changes to its ownership.

In February, Trump said Canada should hand over at least half of the bridge’s ownership to the US federal government, along with other demands linked to cross-border trade.

Internal differences within the US administration also affected the timeline. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick raised concerns about proceeding with the opening, according to people familiar with the matter cited by AP.

What are officials saying?

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office said the project reflects cooperation between the two countries and that she plans to attend the opening when it takes place.

Story continues below this ad

“This project is a powerful example of bipartisan and international cooperation,” her office said.

US Senator Elissa Slotkin said the delay appeared to be minor. “This is probably the most bipartisan issue in the state of Michigan,” she said, adding that it should be resolved soon.

Sandy Baruah, president of the Detroit Regional Chamber, said the delay should be seen in context. “If it opens July 1, August. 1 or September. 1, I’m not going to get overly agitated about it,” he said, calling the project a “long-term play”.

Why is the bridge important?

Detroit and Windsor form one of the busiest trade corridors between the US and Canada. Millions of vehicles cross the border every year through existing routes such as the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

According to US data, more than 9 million vehicles crossed two major bridges in the region in 2025.The new bridge is expected to improve traffic flow and support trade between the two countries.

Story continues below this ad

Officials say both existing bridges and the tunnel are operating at full capacity, and the new crossing will help reduce congestion.

There is no confirmed date for the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Officials from both countries say discussions are ongoing to resolve the issues.

The project is expected to play a key role in trade and transport once it becomes operational.