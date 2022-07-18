scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Google is fined $390 mln in Russia for not deleting banned content – Interfax

Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

By: Reuters | Moscow |
Updated: July 18, 2022 7:07:15 pm
It was the second fine based on a percentage of Google's turnover in Russia.

Alphabet’s Google was fined 21.8 billion roubles ($387 million) by a Russian court for a repeated failure to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

It was the second fine based on a percentage of Google’s turnover in Russia after a penalty worth more than more than 7 billion roubles late last year.

Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. ($1 = 56.2500 roubles)

 

