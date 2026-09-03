Gloria Steinem, potent and elegant voice of US feminism and co-founder of Ms. Magazine, dies at 92

Gloria Steinem, the pioneering feminist activist and Ms. Magazine co-founder, has died at 92 at her home in New York City.

Written by: Express Web Desk
By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 04:24 PM IST
gloriaGloria Steinem speaks during the 2021 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony in Oviedo, northern Spain. (AP Photo/ File)
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Gloria Steinem, a potent and elegant voice of US feminism and co-founder of Ms Magazine, died at 92 at her home in New York City, her foundation’s social media pages reported on Thursday.

American writer, lecturer, activist and organiser Gloria led the feminist movement from the late 1960s onwards and died on Wednesday. Her foundation, in an Instagram post, wrote, “Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard.”

“Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor,” the foundation added in its post.

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