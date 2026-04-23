Beyond Hormuz: Why Strait of Malacca is the real global trade chokepoint

In 2025, flows through the strait of Malacca exceeded those through Hormuz (AP Photo)

When the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, Tehran moved fast on one front: it choked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. This, essentially, held the global economy hostage because of its impact on oil flows and pushed governments to reassess how exposed trade remains to narrow maritime routes.

This has brought other chokepoints into view. Alongside the Bab el-Mandab, attention has now turned to Strait of Malacca, the world’s busiest waterway for international trade.

What makes the Malacca Strait central to global trade

The 900-km Malacca Strait, bound by Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, connects the Indian Ocean with the Pacific and provides the shortest route between East Asia, West Asia and Europe. Around one-fifth of global maritime trade moves through this corridor, based on estimates from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.