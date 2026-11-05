Democrat win roils global stocks, tech-heavy Nasdaq set to enter correction territory

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.2%, the S&P 500 slid 3.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.2%.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNov 5, 2026 11:00 PM IST
Technology stocks led the fall among S&P 500 sectors, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 11%.Technology stocks led the fall among S&P 500 sectors, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 11%. (Source: Unsplash)
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Global stocks declined on Thursday after a sharp selloff in semiconductor shares after weak earnings from Qualcomm and worries that a Democrat-controlled US Congress could slow investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The US economy has been propped up by spending in the AI sphere for the past couple of years, according to experts.

Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was on track to confirm a correction from its ⁠record ​closing high. Technology stocks led the fall among S&P 500 sectors, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 11%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.2%, the S&P 500 slid 3.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.2%.

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