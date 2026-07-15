Oil rises to $86 after US restores Iran blockade, threatens strikes on energy targets

In this file photo, oil tankers are seen near the Strait of Hormuz. (File Photo)

Oil prices jumped for a second consecutive session as US President Donald Trump restored a naval blockade on the Iranian ports on Wednesday over Tehran’s attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz,

After a rally on Tuesday, Brent rose further on early Wednesday trade by $1.46, or 1.72%, to $86.19 a barrel by 0029 GMT while WTI surged $1.11, ​or 1.4%, to $80.40 a barrel.

On Tuesday, oil prices hit a four-week high, rising 2%, as attacks deepened a supply crisis in the Strait of Hormuz — a strategic water channel that aided the transport of one-fifth of global energy supplies during the pre-war period.

On Wednesday, the ⁠US conducted a fresh wave of strikes that continued for 7 hours. According to the US Central Command, the operation was launched “to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the ‌Strait of Hormuz.”