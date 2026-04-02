Global oil prices jump over 4% after Trump’s ‘grab Hormuz’ speech leaves markets guessing

Global oil prices jumped after United States President Donald Trump’s address to the nation on Wednesday night, where he failed to mention any deadlines for the Iran war.

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Trump, in his speech, deviated from his initial objective of seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz and asked other nations to “grab it”.

Benchmark Brent crude traded at over $105 per barrel soon after Trump’s address to Americans, where he underlined oil production capacities of the US and Venezuela, and called for countries to buy oil from the US.

Hailing US’s oil production capacity, Trump said, without accounting for the millions of barrels it is receiving from Venezuela, “Because of our ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ program, America has plenty of gas, we are the number one producer of gas and oil on the planet, we have produced more gas and oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined, and that number will soon be substantially higher than that.”