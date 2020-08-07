Global Covid-19 Updates, 07 August: Africa cases top 1 million; US lifts global health coronavirus travel advisory

A nurse measures the temperature of a mourner wearing a Mexican hat, and a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) A nurse measures the temperature of a mourner wearing a Mexican hat, and a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Coronavirus Global Updates: As the coronavirus pandemic enters its ninth month, over 18.94 million people have tested positive and over 11 lakh people have recovered from the disease. The African continent has been seeing a rapid surge in Covid-19 infections as the cases crossed the 1 lakh mark Friday. Health experts warn the number of cases are higher than the official figures as the number of testing is still low in several African countries.

At least 708,848 people have succumbed to the disease so far, according to a Reuters tally. Mexico with the third highest death toll in the world crossed 50,000 fatalities and is behind Brazil, which is approaching 100,000, and the United States, which is approaching 160,000.

Here are the top global developments

Covid cases in Africa top 1 million

In this July 10, 2020, file photo, COVID-19 patients are treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 1 million, but global health experts tell The Associated Press the true toll is several times higher. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) In this July 10, 2020, file photo, COVID-19 patients are treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 1 million, but global health experts tell The Associated Press the true toll is several times higher. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Africa’s coronavirus case count surpassed 1 million on Thursday, and currently stands at 1,003,056 cases, of which 21,983 have died and 676,395 have recovered after testing positive, according to Reuters. South Africa, the world’s 5th worst nation which makes up more than half of sub-Saharan Africa’s case load – has recorded 538,184 cases.

According to health experts, Africa’s cases are much higher than what’s being reported partly due to low levels of testing in many African nations.

US lifts global health coronavirus travel advisory

The US State Department and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Thursday lifted global advisories, but still recommended US citizens to avoid all international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A few countries, including Thailand, New Zealand and Fiji, were put on a low risk Level 1.(File) A few countries, including Thailand, New Zealand and Fiji, were put on a low risk Level 1.(File)

“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice,” the State Department said in a statement lifting its “Do Not Travel” advisory.

Countries are divided into levels on the basis of infection spread in their countries. A few countries, including Thailand, New Zealand and Fiji, were put on a low risk Level 1 whereas “Level Four: Do Not Travel” has about 30 nations including India, Russia, Bangladesh among others.

Mexico’s toll breach 50,000 fatalities

With 819 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, Mexico’s death toll due to the coronavirus infection crossed the 50,000 mark to reach 50,517 deaths. The country reported a spike of 10,000 deaths in the last 2 weeks and currently has the third worst fatality toll in the world.

People wear masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus inside Mexico City’s Jamaica market, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) People wear masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus inside Mexico City’s Jamaica market, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Health ministry officials have said that the number of cases and deaths in Mexico are likely significantly higher than reported. The country’s current caseload stands at 462,690 cases with 6,590 reported in the last 24 hours.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro sets aside $360 million for AstraZeneca covid vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday to set aside $356 million in funds to purchase the potential coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in the UK. The country hopes to be able to eventually produce the vaccine themselves.

Brazil’s Acting Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello said “the most promising(vaccine) in the world” could be available in Brazil by December of January. Pazuello said Brazil would initially receive 100 million doses, which would allow for the vaccination of half the country’s population, and then produce the vaccine locally.

South Korea to lift ban on travellers from Hubei, China

South Korea will lift a ban on travellers from the Chinese province of Hubei, which was the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, starting Monday, a government official said on Friday. An absence of new confirmed cases in Hubei recently is cited as the basis for the decision, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior South Korean health ministry official, told a briefing.

Philippines becomes South Asia’s worst affected nation

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines neared the 1,20,000 mark to surpass Indonesia in becoming South Asia’s worst hit region. Despite having the longest and strictest lockdown in South Asia, premature easing of restrictions has paved way for new surges in infections.

A health worker wearing a protective suit checks chairs before they open a free COVID19 swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas city, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) A health worker wearing a protective suit checks chairs before they open a free COVID19 swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas city, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Failure in quarantine protocols and testing gaffes for over 100,00 of overseas workers arriving back home after losing their jobs in other countries have fuelled virus resurgence.

Mainland China reports 37 new coronavirus cases, same as day earlier

The first death was reported on 10 January in Wuhan, The first death was reported on 10 January in Wuhan, China . (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

China reported 37 new coronavirus cases in the mainland as of the end of Aug 6, the same as the day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Of the new cases, 10 were imported infections involving travellers from overseas compared with 7 such cases reported a day earlier. At least 14 of the new infections were asymptomatic, down from 20 a day earlier. With the death toll remaining the same at 4,634, China’s caseload climbed past 84,500.

