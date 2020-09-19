Global Coronavirus Updates, Sept 19: Philippines bans speaking in public transport; Britain may re-impose restrictions

A vendor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus sits near a display of personal protective equipment at the China Beijing International High Tech Expo in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP/PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Over 30.35 million people are infected by the novel coronavirus across the world, and at least 947,400 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in over 210 countries since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Here’s the top global Covid-19 news on September 19:

Britain may have to reimpose restrictions, says former advisor

Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a former senior government health advisor said on Saturday. “I think some additional measures are likely to be needed sooner rather than later,” Neil Ferguson, a professor of epidemiology at London’s Imperial College, told the BBC.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Friday warned of a second wave of the coronvirus, on a day when the government recorded 4,322 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, the highest since early May. The country has a total of over 385,000 Covid-19 cases. “We are seeing it in France, Spain… across Europe. It has been absolutely, I’m afraid, inevitable we were going to see it in this country,” he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

An average of 6,000 people in England were estimated to have been infected by coronavirus between September 4 and 10, about double from the previous week, as per a weekly survey released Friday by the Office for National Statistics.

The United Kingdom recorded 27 additional deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the country’s toll to 41,732.

Australia’s Covid-19 hotspot Victoria records fewest cases since June

Victoria, the Australian state at the centre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, reported its lowest daily increase in infections in three months on Saturday, putting it on course to relax a hard lockdown by the end of the month, Reuters reported. Victoria is Australia’s second-most populous state, and is home to a quarter of its 25 million people. It recorded 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, its lowest since June 24.

“Those numbers tell a powerful story of what can be achieved when you stay the course, when you don’t get sidetracked by some of the loudest voices, who I understand are hurting and want to open up,” state Premier Daniel Andrews said at a news conference.

“We would all like to open up as quickly as possible, but we won’t be open for very long if we don’t first get these numbers down to a low level,” he further added.

Australia has reported less than 26,900 infections so far, with at least 844 deaths.

Victoria’s capital Melbourne has been under one of the toughest lockdowns, including a night curfew, but the state government has said it will let construction sites, warehouses and childcare facilities reopen on September 28 if the increase in average daily cases stays below 50.