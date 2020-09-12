Global Coronavirus Updates, September 12: Mexico death toll crosses 70,000; no new deaths in Canada

An elderly couple wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walks at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Over 23.33 million cases of coronavirus have been reported globally and 910,299 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in over 210 countries since it was first detected in China in December 2019.

Coronavirus cases in the United States rose by at least 47,015 to touch 6.46 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally.

The UK government brought in new limits on households meeting up in Birmingham, England’s second biggest city, and some surrounding areas, where Covid-19 cases have been rising significantly.

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in Mexico on Friday surpassed 70,000 after the government reported over 500 new deaths, reported Reuters. Excess mortality data from mid-March through early August indicates that the total number of deaths beyond the official count is likely tens of thousands higher. Mexico’s total coronavirus cases touched 6,58,299, with at least 70,183 deaths. The country has the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

Chile has extended the country’s state of catastrophe due to the coronavirus pandemic for a further 90-day period, Reuters quoted the government as saying.

The Czech Republic reported its highest single-day rise in new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to Health Ministry data, reported Reuters. The country has witnessed one of the biggest spike in cases among European countries in recent weeks. It tightened mask-wearing restrictions, although it aims to avoid bringing back measures that would hurt businesses.

Indonesia Saturday reported 3,806 cases of coronavirus and at least 106 new deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry, Reuters reported.

Canada reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time since March

Canada reported zero Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday, Reuters reported. Canada’s coronavirus death toll stood at 9,163 as of September 11. With 702 new cases, the country’s total tally rose to 135,626 on September 11.

New infections in Canada have seen an uptick in cases in the recent days, with most provinces easing lockdown restrictions and schools reopening for in-person classes. Authorities have been on high alert to avoid fresh outbreaks, and provinces including British Columbia have imposed new curbs to limit the spread of the virus.

Tallulah Holmstrom, chief medical officer, wears a protective gear in her intensive-care unit at KershawHealth hospital in Camden, South Carolina, U.S., August 25, 2020. (Kathryn Van Aernum for KershawHealth/Handout via Reuters) Tallulah Holmstrom, chief medical officer, wears a protective gear in her intensive-care unit at KershawHealth hospital in Camden, South Carolina, U.S., August 25, 2020. (Kathryn Van Aernum for KershawHealth/Handout via Reuters)

No new nationwide lockdown, says French PM

French Prime Minister Jean Castex Friday said his government was not planning a new nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, but would implement a raft of less radical measures, Reuters reported.

France has the seventh-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world, and President Emmanuel Macron’s government is trying to curb the spread of the virus while ensuring that economic and social activities such as school children’s education can continue.

“The virus is with us for several more months and we must manage to live with it without letting ourselves get drawn once again into a narrative of nationwide lockdown,” Castex said in a televised address.

France reported 9,406 new cases of coronavirus on Friday. The country has reported 30,983 casualties so far.

Clowns Perlita and Tapetito, spray an entry way to a home with disinfectant free of charge, in El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo) Clowns Perlita and Tapetito, spray an entry way to a home with disinfectant free of charge, in El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo)

New daily infections fall in Australia

New daily infections in Australia’s largest hotspot continued to fall, even as deaths reached 803 on Saturday, reported Reuters.

Victoria state, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported six new deaths related to coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 716, or more than 90 per cent of all deaths in Australia.

Victoria accounts for about 75 per cent of the country’s more than 26,500 Covid-19 cases and its capital Melbourne, has been under a strict lockdown for weeks.

The lockdown, which was initially to end on Sunday, has been extended for another two weeks.

Pro-independent supporters take part in a rally during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Pro-independent supporters take part in a rally during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain , Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo)

Crowds rally in New Zealand’s Auckland against coronavirus lockdown

Large crowds of people rallied in Auckland against the government’s social distancing restrictions imposed on the country’s largest city after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus last month, Reuters reported.

Local television footage showed tightly packed crowds, with many people not wearing masks, with estimates of the attendance varying in reports between a thousand and a few thousand people.

New Zealand appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of Covid-19, but a fresh outbreak in Auckland in August prompted the government to re-impose the lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who faces a general election on Oct 17, scaled back the restrictions earlier this month, but the city is still under alert level 2.5, meaning social gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed. Masks are mandatory on public transport across the country. There were no immediate reports if arrests at the Sunday rally.

Scientists work inside the CSL Biotech facility after CSL announced it had agreed to develop the COVID-19 vaccine that could be available in Australia by early 2021, in Melbourne, Australia, September 7, 2020. (AAP Image/James Ross via Reuters) Scientists work inside the CSL Biotech facility after CSL announced it had agreed to develop the COVID-19 vaccine that could be available in Australia by early 2021, in Melbourne, Australia, September 7, 2020. (AAP Image/James Ross via Reuters)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd