Global Coronavirus Updates, Sept 15: S.Korea to secure vaccines for 60% of population; Jordan issues new curbs, closes schools

A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The number of people infected by the coronavirus pandemic is inching closer to the 30 million mark across the world with over 29.27 million current infections. The second waves reported from Australia to Isreal to China have slowed down the efforts in curbing the virus that has taken a heavy toll on world economy.

At least 926,716 people have died after testing positive. United States continues to lead the world with over 6.5 million cases and over 1.94 lakh deaths. India, second after the United States is inching closer to 5 million cases.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his annual address to world leaders next week to push for a “global ceasefire” until the end of 2020 so countries can fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some global developments on Covid-19

S.Korea to secure coronavirus vaccines for 60% of population, says PM Chung

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun Tuesday said that the country will secure early supply of Covid-19 vaccines for 30 million people or 60% of its population. To ensure this supply the government will negotiate with international organisations and vaccine makers. Chung said while the authorities would like to provide a vaccine to the Republic’s entire population, uncertainty around the vaccine’s safety, efficacy and development was limiting this investment.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 106 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, which brought the total number of infections to 22,391, and the total COVID-19 death tally to 367.

China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November, says official

China has 4 Covid-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials (AAP Image/James Ross via Reuters) China has 4 Covid-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials (AAP Image/James Ross via Reuters)

Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday. “Phase 3 clinical trials were proceeding smoothly and the vaccines could be ready for the general public in November or December” CDC chief Guizhen Wu said.

Currently, China has 4 Covid-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. Out of these, at least 3 of the vaccines have already been offered to frontline workers under an emergency use programme launched in July.

Australia’s Victoria reports no COVID-19 deaths in 2 months

A patient has her temperature checked at a medical clinic during lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Melbourne. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) A patient has her temperature checked at a medical clinic during lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Melbourne. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Victoria, Australia’s hotspot for the country’s second wave on Tuesday reported no deaths related to the coronavirus for the first time in 2 months, fuelling optimism of a further easing of restrictions in the state. Victoria last recorded zero COVID-19 death on July 13. Victoria, home to one-quarter of Australia’s population, now accounts for about 75% of the country’s more than 26,700 coronavirus cases and 90% of its 816 deaths.

The state’s capital Melbourne has been under lockdown which is now extended till September 28. But with the steady fall in cases, some restrictions were relaxed from Monday allowing people to leave their homes for longer periods and authorities shortened a night curfew.

Jordan issues new curbs, closes school after rise in cases

After registering a record spike in coronavirus cases in the last few days, Jordan has issued renewed restrictions for another two weeks that will include closing schools, places of worship, restaurants and public markets starting Thursday. The decision taken after a cabinet meeting came as the kingdom struggles to prevent the uncontrolled spread of the pandemic.

Health Minister Saad Jaber said the government was seeking to avoid the kind of tight nationwide lockdown imposed in the spring that brought the virus under control. “These measures are harsh as they are, but we hope they will reduce infections and prevent a large outbreak that would lead to a total shutdown that would have catastrophic consequences,” Jaber said

Pandemic’s global economic impact unlikely to worsen, Qatar commerce minister says

People wait to cross a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road as the city state reopens the economy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore June 19, 2020. (REUTERS/Edgar Su) People wait to cross a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road as the city state reopens the economy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore June 19, 2020. (REUTERS/Edgar Su)

Forecasting a recovery between a ‘U’ and ‘V’ shape, Qatar’s commerce minister Monday said that the global economy is unlikely to worsen due to the coronavirus pandemic even as countries face a second wave.

“I think we have already seen the (economic) impact (of the pandemic). Is it going to get worse? I don’t think so,” Commerce and Industry Minister Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari told Reuters. He highlighted that the governments are better equipped to deal with the virus than what they were initially and investments in health care and economies will bring countries back on track.

(With inputs from Reuters)

