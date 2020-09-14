Global Coronavirus Updates, Sept 14: WHO records single-day rise in worldwide cases

People wearing a face mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak, walk on a pedestrian crossing at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 3,07,930 in 24 hours. India leads the world in new cases reported each day and set a global record with 97,570 new cases in one day, according to a Reuters tally.

More than 28.93 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and at least 921,437 have died, according to Reuters. Covid-19 cases are rising in 58 countries, including surges in Argentina, Indonesia, Morocco, Spain and Ukraine.

New cases are falling in the United States and are down about 44 per cent from a peak of over 77,000 new cases reported on July 16. Cases in Brazil are also trending downward.

Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the disease, even in a closely monitored population, reported Reuters. Singapore is letting workers go to jobs but with repeated testing, greater social distancing, close monitoring and rapid isolation of close contacts, rather than completely closing off dormitories.

The Czech Republic recorded 792 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a drop after five consecutive days with more than 1,000 cases each, Health Ministry data showed on Monday, reported Reuters. The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 36,188 in the country of 10.7 million.

Australia sees lowest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in almost three months

Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in novel coronavirus infections in three months as authorities began to ease restrictions aimed at slowing its spread, Reuters reported. Thirty-nine people were found to be infected with the virus in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day increase in new cases since June 26, when 37 infections were detected. Victoria state has begun easing restrictions, allowing people to leave their homes for longer periods for exercise and shortening the night curfew.

New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept 21

New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on September 21, except in its biggest city Auckland, which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections, PM Jacinda Ardern said. She also said the government would immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes, a boost for Air New Zealand, which has had to limit passengers on its planes for months.

New Zealand had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of Covid-19, but a fresh outbreak in Auckland prompted the government to re-impose the lockdown. Large crowds of people rallied against the government’s social distancing restrictions over the weekend.

Israel to impose countrywide lockdown this week

Israel will reinstate a strict new countrywide lockdown this week amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Associated Press reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the announcement in a televised speech on Sunday.

Beginning the eve of the Jewish New year on Friday, schools, restaurants, malls and hotels among other businesses will shut down and restrictions on movement will be imposed. The lockdown is expected to last at least three weeks.

Israel has witnessed an increase in coronavirus cases over recent weeks and now has one of the world’s worst outbreaks, adjusted for population.

Daily cases on the rise in UK

The United Kingdom, which has suffered Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, has reported over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day for the first time since May, the Associated Press reported. The Department for Health and Social Services recorded at least 3,330 cases on Sunday, taking the three-day tally to over 10,000 cases.

Daily cases in the country have more than doubled those being reported a couple of weeks ago, a change that has stoked concerns of a second wave of infections.

Authorities have tightened a number restrictions to everyday life, including restricting social gatherings in England to six people from Monday, both indoors and outdoors, and imposing fines on rule-breakers.

The UK has an official virus-related toll of over 41,600 people who died within 28 days of testing positive.

Austria’s leader says country is seeing the beginning of a “second wave” of infections

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Friday that the government would reimpose measures such as wearing masks in shops to limit the rise in new infections. Austria recorded 859 new cases on Friday, the highest daily figure since late March. Kurz said Austria will soon hit the 1,000 cases per day mark and called on Austrians to reduce social contacts, wear masks and keep their distance “as well as possible.”

