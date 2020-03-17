Global coronavirus updates March 17: Wuhan reports just one new case today as overall cases in China drop

The Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, recorded just one new case today as officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis. (Reuters) The Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, recorded just one new case today as officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis. (Reuters)

With borders across the world shutting down, schools and businesses closing and increasingly drastic restrictions on movement, millions of people were hunkered down Tuesday, heeding government calls to isolate themselves and slow the spread of the new coronavirus. From Southeast Asia to Europe to the Americas, people found their lives upended by lockdowns and social distancing.

The fronts in the battle have clearly shifted outside China as Beijing introduced fresh moves to contain the virus, with most number of cases now coming from outside its borders.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, recorded just one new case today as officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis. Another 20 cases were recorded around the country, including nine in Beijing. All were reported among people who arrived from overseas.

Here’s what the situation in China is at the moment

As of Tuesday, China still remains the hardest-hit with 80,881 infections and over 3,000 deaths. After China, Italy and Iran are the two worst-affected countries.

The virus that first emerged in China’s Wuhan city in the Hubei province in December last year has spread to 155 countries, infected 182,406 people and has claimed 7,154 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker.

More than 79,000 people have recovered from it so far, mostly in China. Today, China reported 21 new cases , 20 of them imported. Just one new case was confirmed in Wuhan, the Hubei provincial capital where the illness was first detected in late December.

With cases dropping, here’s what China is doing to counter COVID-19

As the overall number of cases from China drop, Beijing has announced that all inbound, non-transit travellers to Beijing need to be isolated for 14 days at designated quarantine venues, mostly hotels in the city. Although the imported cases of infections in mainland China are still modest in number – 143 so far – authorities are concerned that virus carriers could trigger a second wave. Spain is now the fourth-most infected country, surpassing South Korea, where new cases have been subsiding.

Fresh moves to contain the virus came even as Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected late last year and which has been under lockdown for weeks, reported just one new case on Tuesday. Other Chinese cities have adopted similar measures, even as authorities work to restart industries that are key to global supply chains.

China’s Chongqing and Shandong city, for example, will quarantine all overseas arrivals, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency. As per the directive, the two cities will require all overseas arrivals to be quarantined in designated locations or residences for 14 days.

Following this, China’s foreign ministry has also advised Chinese citizens to avoid travel to countries posing a high risk in the global coronavirus pandemic in an effort to tighten checks on arrivals to guard against imported cases of the disease.

The foreign ministry said Chinese citizens should avoid travel to heavily affected countries in Europe, as well as the United States, Iran and Korea, the foreign ministry said in a post on an official WeChat account.

South Korea’s worst-hit city Daegu reports less cases

Infections have continued to slow in South Korea’s worst-hit city of Daegu. The city’s daily increase of COVID-19 infections has declined to double digits after averaging around 500 new cases per day in early March. But there’s concern over a steady rise of infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, where clusters have emerged around an insurance company call center, a number of churches and a computer gaming room.

