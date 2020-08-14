Global Coronavirus Updates, August 14: Caracas Governor dies of COVID; Mexico to help with vaccine production

People wearing face masks queue up to be tested for COVID-19, at Vilafranca del Penedes in the Barcelona province, Spain, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The global number of novel coronavirus cases stood at 20,778,947 on Friday, with the death toll rising to 753,283, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The United States reported the highest number of cases, with more than 5 million infections (5,248,678). The US is followed by Brazil (3,164,785 cases) and India (2,396,637).

The US has also reported the highest number of deaths (167,097) due to the infection. It is followed by Brazil (104,201) and Mexico (55,293). Globally, nearly 13 million people (12,935,209) have recovered from COVID-19, the most from Brazil (2,520,182).

Here are the latest developments around the world:

People wearing face masks queue up to be tested for COVID-19, outside a local clinic in Santa Coloma de Gramanet in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) People wearing face masks queue up to be tested for COVID-19, outside a local clinic in Santa Coloma de Gramanet in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Governor of Venezuela’s capital district dies of COVID-19

Dario Vivas, the Governor of Venezuela’s Caracas capital district and strong ally of President Nicolas Maduro, died on Thursday of COVID-19 at the age of 70. Vivas, a senior member of the ruling socialist party, had posted on Twitter on July 19 that he had tested positive for the disease and was going into self-isolation.

“He died in combat … taking care of his health and all of us in this difficult battle against the Covid-19 pandemic,” Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez said. Vivas is the first top-level Venezuelan government official to die of the virus, though several have tested positive.

Mexico, which hosts over half a million coronavirus cases and 55,000 deaths, will help produce a vaccine that could be distributed in the region next year, authorities said Thursday. The government said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. In partnership with the Mexican and Argentine governments, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc said it plans to initially produce 150 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine in early 2021 and eventually make at least 400 million for distribution throughout the region.

Ruth Irumva, right, is tested for COVID-19 at a testing center in the capital Kigali, Rwanda, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo) Ruth Irumva, right, is tested for COVID-19 at a testing center in the capital Kigali, Rwanda, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo)

Germany’s confirmed cases rise by 1,449

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,449 to 221,413, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 14 to 9,225.

New Zealand reports 12 new confirmed cases

New Zealand Friday reported 12 new cases of coronavirus, as the country awaited an announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on whether a lockdown in its biggest city, Auckland, will be eased or extended. Auckland, home to 1.7 million people, was put under lockdown on Wednesday, hours after four new cases were discovered.

Thirty-eight people linked to the virus cluster have already been moved into quarantine facilities, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a media briefing in Wellington. The country reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 a day earlier.

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk across a pedestrian bridge during a rainstorm in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk across a pedestrian bridge during a rainstorm in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

North Korea lifts lockdown in border town

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lifted a three-week lockdown in the city of Kaesong and nearby areas, after a man who defected to the South returned to the border town last month showing coronavirus symptoms, state media said on Friday. Kim made the decision at a politburo meeting convened to discuss the government’s efforts to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, as well as the response to heavy rain and flooding, state news agency KCNA reported.

North Korea has said it has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but Kim said last month that the virus “could be said to have entered” the country and imposed the lockdown after the man was reported to have symptoms. Later, test results of the man were “inconclusive”, according to the World Health Organisation.

People order food on the opening day of the first Beijing outlet of the U.S. fast food chain Shake Shack after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, People order food on the opening day of the first Beijing outlet of the U.S. fast food chain Shake Shack after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China August 12, 2020. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Peru surpasses 500,000 cases

Peru surpassed half a million coronavirus cases and has the highest death toll in Latin America. There have been 507,996 confirmed cases and 25,648 related deaths, vice health minister Luis Suarez said at a news conference. The Andean country has the highest coronavirus death rate in Latin America at 78.6 per 100,000 people, a Reuters tally showed, surpassing hard-hit regional neighbors Chile and Brazil.

President Martin Vizcarra, speaking at a public event Thursday to pay tribute to 120 doctors who have died from COVID-19, blamed the recent spike in infections on an uptick in social and sporting events and a lax attitude by the public.

UK imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from France

Customers at a cafe enjoy lunch in the sunshine in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Customers at a cafe enjoy lunch in the sunshine in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The United Kingdom will impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France on Saturday because COVID-19 infection rates there are too high, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday. The government, wary of a second wave of the novel coronavirus, also added the Netherlands, Malta, and three other countries to its quarantine list. Spain and Belgium have already been added in recent weeks. The French Foreign Ministry gave no immediate reaction.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd