Global Coronavirus Updates, 9 August: US first to cross 5 million cases; 100 virus-free days in New Zealand

A government employee disinfects a public school as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in the Taguatinga neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) A government employee disinfects a public school as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in the Taguatinga neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 725,334​ lives till now and has infected over 19.65 million people disrupting daily life across the planet. Over 11.93 million people have recovered after testing positive for the virus, according to a John Hopkins University tally.

United States, which continues to remain the world’s worst affected nation, became the first country to breach a record 5 million cases on Saturday. The pandemic induced deaths topped 1 lakh in Brazil, the second worst affected nation. Meanwhile, New Zealand marked 100 days without any new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Here are the top global developments of the last 24 hours

Brazil’s toll tops 100,000, Covid-19 peak still away

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The number of people succumbed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil surpassed 1 lakh-mark on Saturday, with 905 deaths and 49,970 cases in the last 24 hours. Despite the rising numbers and having over 3 million cases, the country continues to reopen its public places despite warning from experts that the pandemic is yet to peak. While it took three months for the toll to reach 50,000, it just took 50 days to kill the next 50,000.

Trump signs coronavirus relief orders amid rising unemployment

US president Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders for facilitating unemployment payments to millions who have lost their jobs as a fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The orders come after negotiations broke down this week between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over how best to help Americans cope with the heavy human and economic toll of the crisis.

The orders are set to provide an extra $400 per week in unemployment payments, less than the $600 per week passed earlier in the crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Photographer: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Photographer: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg

US sets a record as coronavirus cases surpass 5 million mark

Setting a record for covid-19 caseload in any country, the United States on Saturday breached the grim milestone of 5 million cases. According to a Reuters analysis, 1 in every 66 US residents are infected by the virus. The country also has a quarter of the world’s total death toll with over 160,000 people succumbing to the disease.

Hundred virus free days in New Zealand

Life has returned to normal in New Zealand after the country marked 100 days without any new coronavirus case on Sunday. New Zealand was the first country that announced it had eliminated coronavirus in late march after it imposed a strict lockdown that stopped its spread. For the past three months the only new cases have been a handful of returning travelers who have been quarantined at the border.

New Zealand was the first country that announced it had eliminated coronavirus in late march.(File) New Zealand was the first country that announced it had eliminated coronavirus in late march.(File)

Cuban capital back under lockdown as coronavirus rebounds

Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, checks the blood pressure of a neighbor amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Havana, Cuba, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, checks the blood pressure of a neighbor amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Havana, Cuba, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuba placed Havana back on a strict lockdown on Saturday following a rebound in coronavirus cases in the past 2 weeks. The country has ordered restaurants, bars and pools once more to close, suspending public transportation and banning access to the beach. The Cuban health ministry reported 59 new cases on Saturday and warned that the situation could become uncontrollable in the absence of swift action.

While Cuba’s outbreak is focused on Havana, its health minister said authorities would need to monitor the rest of the country carefully given the large amount of asymptomatic carriers and nationwide travel that had occurred over the past month.

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in mainland

A man smokes as commuters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus queue up to board a bus at a bus terminal in Beijing, Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) A man smokes as commuters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus queue up to board a bus at a bus terminal in Beijing, Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Mainland China reported 23 new Covid-19 cases down from previous day’s tally of 31, China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday. Among the new cases, 15 were locally transmitted and 8 were imported infections. About 45 people were discharged on Saturday and there are still 817 active cases in the country, including 43 severe cases.

The total number of infections in mainland China now stands at 84,619, with the death toll unchanged at 4,634.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd