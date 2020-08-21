Global Coronavirus Updates, 21 August: Cases spike in South Korea; New Zealand defers lockdown call after new cases emerge

Medical staff test residents of South Auckland at a pop up Covid-19 testing centre in the Otara Mall, in Auckland. (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: With over 22.5 million cases worldwide, the World Health Organisation in Europe has said that there has been a steady increase in coronavirus cases even as the epicentre of the pandemic has moved to the Americas.

While addressing the media on Thursday, Dr Hans Kluge said that while European countries had made “phenomenal efforts” to contain the virus, at least 26,000 cases were still being reported from across the continent on a daily basis. However, he said, the region was in a “much better position to stamp out these localized virus flare-ups” and “can manage the virus differently now than we did when Covid-19 first emerged.”

Nearly eight million have succumbed to the virus while more than 14 million have recovered till now, according to the John Hopkins report.

New Zealand defers lockdown decision after new cases emerge

With 11 fresh Covid cases, New Zealand on Friday put off its decision about easing restrictions in its biggest city of Auckland to next week. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would decide whether the government would ease alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland and level 2 measures in the remaining parts of the country on Monday.

Virus spike in South Korea may be spreading

The recent surge in coronavirus cases in South Korea appears to be spreading nationwide. For the eighth day in a row, the country reported a triple-digit daily surge. While most of the cases were reported in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region, officials said the latest new infections were reported practically across all major cities.

The country’s caseload is now at 16,670, including 309 deaths.

Public officials disinfect to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul. (AP)

Japan to ease Covid re-entry curbs on foreigners with resident visas

Japan is mulling easing entry restrictions on foreign nationals with resident visas starting September, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Re-entry will be permitted for visa holders, including permanent residents and exchange students, on condition that they undergo coronavirus testing and quarantine for 14 days, the same policy that applies to Japanese citizens re-entering the country, the state broadcaster said.

A consular official with Japan’s foreign ministry said there was “no decision yet” on easing border restrictions.

Trump admin classifies teachers as essential workers

The United States Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday classified teachers as essential workers as the Donald Trump-led administration pressed schools nationwide to resume classes.

This came after a Reuters tally showed that new infections have fallen for four weeks in a row in Texas and Florida.

The teachers’ unions, however, have threatened to strike or sue if they are told to go back to class.

Ireland’s EU commissioner, minister under fire for attending golf even

An Irish Cabinet minister “apologised unreservedly” on Thursday for attending a social event with more than 80 people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Irish Examiner newspaper, 81 people, including current and former politicians, attended a dinner hosted by the Irish parliament’s golf society in a hotel. Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, who attended the event, later said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly to everyone. We are asking quite a lot from everyone at this difficult time. I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my government colleagues,” he said.

Prospective students wear face masks and shields as they take the entrance exam for Mexico's National Autonomous University in the stands of University Olympic Stadium, amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Mexico City. (AP)

Mexico to get at least 2,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine to test

Mexico will receive at least 2,000 doses of Russia’s potential coronavirus vaccine, dubbed ‘Sputnik V’, to test among its population, a senior Mexican government official said on Thursday.

“Mexico was offered at least 2,000 doses of the vaccine to do its protocol to start testing it in Mexico, which is very good news because again we buy ourselves time,” Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

On Wednesday, Mexico’s government told Moscow it intended to conduct phase 3 testing of the vaccine, as part of the Latin American country’s efforts to secure early supplies of an effective medicine to contain the Covid cases.

Mass testing of Russia’s vaccine to get domestic regulatory approval will involve more than 40,000 people and will be overseen by a foreign research body when it starts next week, backers of the project said on Thursday.

Brazil coronavirus cases tops 3.5 million, fatalities exceed 112,000

Brazil has reported over 3.5 million coronavirus cases so far. With 45,323 new cases, the tally rose to 3,501,975 while the death toll stood at 1,204 on Thursday.

