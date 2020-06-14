Global Coronavirus Updates, 14 June: China reports its highest daily spike since April; Poland reopens borders with all EU neighbors

China along with other countries that suffered early surge in cases including South Korea, Italy and Spain are now seeing an overall decline.(AP Photo/Andy Wong) China along with other countries that suffered early surge in cases including South Korea, Italy and Spain are now seeing an overall decline.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Coronavirus global updates: Countries around the world are seeing over 100,000 fresh coronavirus cases daily, according to John Hopkins University. Even as the global death toll crossing 4,30,000 on Sunday, a number of countries continue to further reopen their economies and ease lockdown restrictions.

China, where the first Covid-19 case was reported, has recorded the highest spike in daily cases in two months. This comes at a time when China, along with other countries that suffered early surge in cases including South Korea, Italy and Spain, were seeing an overall decline. On the other hand, countries like Brazil and India are now seeing a rapid rise in infections. The current global case count stands at 7,787,271 infections.

While US president Donald Trump continues to push for reopening more businesses despite warnings from health experts,the country remains the worst affected in the world with over 115,400 deaths and 2,074,526 cases. The States is followed by Brazil (850,514), Russia (519,458), India (320,922) and the UK (295,828).

Here are the top global developments

China reports its highest daily spike since April

With 57 fresh cases in the last 24 hours China reported its highest daily total since April on Sunday, the National Health Commission reported. Out of the new cases over 35 were from the capital Beijing.

People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk outside of a shopping mall at a pedestran shopping street in Beijing, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk outside of a shopping mall at a pedestran shopping street in Beijing, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

This comes after the biggest wholesale food market in Beijing was shut down on Saturday after 50 people tested positive for the virus.

Cases resurfacing in South Korea as curbs on business and travel

New infections rising in South Korea shows how the disease can come back as curbs on business and travel are lifted. Adding to the upward trend in cases the government reported 34 fresh infections on Sunday.

Thirty of the new cases were in the greater Seoul area where half of the country’s population live, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

New cases are coming from nightlife establishments, church services, a large scale ecommerce warehouse and door to door sellers.

Poland reopens borders with all EU neighbors

For the first time in nearly 3 months Poland opened its borders to Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on Saturday, as the coronavirus pandemic in the country slows. The border restrictions were lifted from midnight, DW reported. Poland had already relaxed controls to the border with Lithuania on Friday.

France’s highest administrative court says coronavirus concerns no longer justify banning public protests

France’s highest administrative court ruled that virus concerns no longer justify banning public protests on Saturday.

This decision will allow protests, marches and demonstrations to continue as long as health measures are respected and followed. The events need to be declared in advance to local authorities.

The ruling came after the police had stopped at least 15,000 protesters fighting against police violence and racial injustice through the city Saturday citing virus related restrictions on any gathering of more than 10 people.

UK PM working for all schools to open in September

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is working with Education Minister Gavin Williamson to ensure that all schools can open in September and to provide support packages to help children catch up on lost learning, his office said on Saturday.

Johnson has asked for measures to be drawn up to help children over the summer and further into the future, said the statement. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via AP) Johnson has asked for measures to be drawn up to help children over the summer and further into the future, said the statement. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via AP)

The decision to gradually re-open schools has divided opinion, with Britain suffering one of the world’s worst death tolls from COVID-19 and some critics warning of the need for caution to prevent a second wave of the virus.

Pakistan identifies and seals over 1,300 virus hotspots

A health worker takes blood sample of a boy during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) A health worker takes blood sample of a boy during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistani authorities identified and sealed off nearly 1300 hot posts to contain the rise of the coronavirus pandemic as the country reported its highest spike of 6,472 new cases on Saturday. The current case load stands at 1,32.40 along with 2,551 fatalities. Cases have surged since the lockdown announced in March has been eased saying it was necessary to save the country’s economy.

Australia’s largest states further ease coronavirus curbs

If the cases remain low, night clubs and music festivals will be allowed from August. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) If the cases remain low, night clubs and music festivals will be allowed from August. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Despite recording new coronavirus cases, Australia’s two largest states (New South Wales and Victoria) will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community centres as well as nightclubs, officials said on Sunday.

NSW said that from July 1, the 50-person limit on indoor venues such as restaurants and churches would be lifted keeping the one person per 4 square meter rule functioning. If the cases remain low, night clubs and music festivals will be allowed from August.

China will ensure the supply of 30 million testing kits and 10,000 ventilators each month, says African leaders

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the African continent, African leaders say that China will ensure the supply of 30 million testing kits and 10,000 ventilators each month.

(UNAMID via AP) (UNAMID via AP)

The head of Africa’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that each country will be given a share based on their population and the number of coronavirus cases.

An additional statement by the South African president’s office says that the availability of the supply via a new continental platform aimed at procuring medical equipment for the continent at cheaper prices amid the intense global competition.

Some other important developments

*Egypt’s Health Ministry announced 16,77 new coronavirus cases which is the highests 24 hour spike in the country till date. The country has 62 deaths due to the virus.

* Africa has conducted 3 million tests for the virus far short of its goal of about 13 million

*El Salvador’s president said that the country’s economy could reopen from June 16 following weeks of strict lockdown.

*Algeria will further relax its coronavirus lockdown by allowing public transport in cities and by ending curfew in 19 provinces.

*France marks the fourth day of reporting a daily spike of less than 30 new coronavirus cases. The current case load stands at 29,389.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.