Global Coronavirus Updates, 12 August: New Zealand reports infections after over 100 days; More than 400 new cases in Australia

A worker arranges face masks produced to protect against the coronavirus at a mask factory where U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited during an inspection tour in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Over 20.34 million coronavirus cases have been reported across the world, with more than 7.4 lakh deaths, according to a Reuters tally. As many as 12.5 million people have recovered from the disease.

But not to worry, says Russia. President Vladmir Putin said he granted regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, although experts raised concerns as final trials were pending. The news has enthused Phillipine President, who lauded Russia’s efforts to develop a vaccine.

Not one to be left behind, the United State has entered into an agreement with Moderna Inc to acquire 100 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine for around $1.5 billion. Johnson and Johnson could produce 1 billion doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine next year if it proves successful.

Meanwhile, neighbour Mexico plans to conduct late-stage clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines in development by US and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their production in the country.

In other news, Britain’s economy shrank by a record 20.4 per cent between April and June, when the coronavirus lockdown was tightest, the largest contraction reported by any major economy so far, official figures showed on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

The world’s sixth biggest economy entered a recession as it shrank for the second quarter in a row. The Office for National Statistics said there were signs of a recovery in the month of June alone when domestic product grew by 8.7 per cent from May.

Here are the top news updates

Over 400 new cases in Australia

Australia’s Victoria reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths and 410 new cases on Wednesday from an outbreak in Melbourne that has prompted a strict lockdown, the Associated Press reported.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said 16 of the deaths were linked to aged-care facilities.

Meanwhile, three Melbourne vloggers were fined after posting videos showing them breaching nighttime curfew for a McDonald’s run, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. New South Wales recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases, including two connected with a private school cluster in Sydney.

People order food on the opening day of the first Beijing outlet of the U.S. fast food chain Shake Shack after an outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing, China August 12, 2020. (Reuters) People order food on the opening day of the first Beijing outlet of the U.S. fast food chain Shake Shack after an outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing, China August 12, 2020. (Reuters)

Singapore says most foreign workers can resume work

Singapore’s government says most foreign workers can now resume work as their dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19 after months of lockdown and virus testing, the Associated Press reported.

People living in crowded dormitories formed the bulk of Singapore’s 55,353 cases. Only 27 deaths have been recorded in the city-state.

The Ministry of Manpower said in a statement late Tuesday that all the dormitories have been cleared, except for 17 standalone blocks serving as quarantine facilities.

It said all foreign workers living in dormitories have either tested recovered or tested as virus-free, except for 22,500 workers in isolation. The majority of them are now able to return to work, including 81 per cent of the 3,87,000 workers in construction, marine shipyard and process industries.

South Korea records 54 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 54 new cases of Covid-19 as health authorities scramble to stem virus transmissions amid increased social and leisure activities, the Associated Press reported. The country now has 14,714 infections, including 305 deaths. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said 35 of the new cases were local transmissions, with all but three being reported from Seoul. The rest of the 19 cases were linked to international arrivals.

New Zealand considers freight as source of new coronavirus cluster

Medical staff test residents of South Auckland at a pop up Covid-19 testing centre in the Otara Mall, in Auckland (AP Photo) Medical staff test residents of South Auckland at a pop up Covid-19 testing centre in the Otara Mall, in Auckland (AP Photo)

New Zealand officials are investigating the possibility that its first Covid-19 cases in over three months were imported by freight, as the country reimposed a lockdown on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

The discovery of four infected family members in Auckland led Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to swiftly reimpose tight restrictions on movement in New Zealand biggest city and travel limitations across the entire country.

The source of the outbreak has baffled health officials, who said they were confident that there were no local transmission of the virus in New Zealand for 102 days and that the family had not traveled overseas.

“We are working hard to put together pieces of the puzzle on how this family got infected,” said Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

