Global Coronavirus Updates, July 11: Covid-19 hits dozens of Latin leaders; new cases decline in China

Coronavirus Global Updates: Nearly 12.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected across the world, with as many as 5,59,000 people succumbed to the disease. The United States has reported the most number of infections (3,184,681), followed by Brazil (1,800,827) and India (820,916).

India’s caseload crossed the 8 lakh-mark Friday after 27,114 cases and 519 deaths were reported across the country. Now, the total number of positive cases stands at 8,20,916, including 2,2123 fatalities, 2,83,407 active cases, and 5,15,386 recoveries, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Follow Coronavirus India live updates

New cases decline in China

With new coronavirus cases dropping sharply in China, authorities have turn their attention to concerns that the virus could spread through imported food. Testing has been ramped up on incoming food shipments, and customs officials Friday said they were halting imports from three Ecuadorian shrimp producers after tests showed the presence of the virus in recent shipments. Authorities said the virus was detected on the outer packaging of shipments on July 3. The inner packaging and the shrimp, had, however tested negative.

South Korea reports 35 new infections

South Korea reported 35 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total caseload to 13,373, with 288 deaths. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that 13 of the new cases came from Seoul. Infections have also been detected in other major cities such as Gwangju and Daejeon. At least 15 new cases were linked to international arrivals.

New York eases visitor ban aimed at curbing virus in nursing homes

Certain nursing homes in New York can allow visitors — with restrictions — starting July 15 as the state eases a ban aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 among vulnerable elderly residents.

Only nursing homes and long-term care facilities without any new coronavirus cases among residents and staffers in the last 28 days can allow limited visits, state Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said Friday. The department said the state’s policy follows federal guidance and is limited to nursing homes without staffing shortages that have tested all residents.

In other news, Kentucky’s Governor said a new requirement for people to wear face masks in public took effect at 5 pm Friday. Governor Andy Beshear said masks were mandatory regardless of anything other information being circulated.

Meanwhile, Florida is facing an alarming surge in cases, two months after businesses began reopening.

Texas governor Greg Abbott said things would get worse in the state as more than 10,000 patients were hospitalised with the virus. Around 95 deaths were recorded on Friday.

Australia records over 200 new cases

Health officials in Australia’s Victoria reported 216 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, down from 288 cases yesterday. Victoria now has 3,560 confirmed cases of Covid-19. The entire country, meanwhile has over 9,000 cases of the virus, and 107 deaths.

South Africa reports over 12,000 cases

South Africa reported around 12,348 confirmed cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 2,50,687 with 3,860 deaths. The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Gauteng province, home of Johannesburg and the capital of Pretoria.

Of all adults infected with COVID-19 in the country, 50 to 66 per cent are asymptomatic, with many infections going undetected, a health official claimed.

Covid-19 hits dozens of Latin leaders including presidents

The pandemic has spared no one, including the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and powerful officials testing positive this week for the coronavirus.

An Associated Press review of official statements from public officials across Latin America found at least 42 confirmed cases of new coronavirus in leaders ranging from presidents to mayors of major cities, along with dozens, likely hundreds, of officials from smaller cities and towns. In most cases, high-ranking officials recovered and are back at work. But several are still struggling with the disease.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro, 65, announced his illness Tuesday and said he was taking hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus. Bolsonaro has been advocating the unproven malaria drug for COVID-19 for the last few months.

Bolivian interim President Jeanine Añez, 53, made her own diagnosis public Thursday, throwing her already troubled political prospects into further doubt.

