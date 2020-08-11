Global Coronavirus Updates, 11 August: With 5 million new cases in less than a month, global caseload crosses 20 million

Nuns wearing protective masks walk along a street in Queretaro, Mexico on July 21. (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus topped 20 million on Tuesday. Health experts around the world believe the actual number of infections is much higher due to inefficient testing and contact tracing in several countries. Five million cases were added in less than a month after the global tally touched 15 million on July 22. Since then India, United States and Brazil have together accounted for nearly two thirds of all the new infections.

Till now, 734,243​ have succumbed to the disease and over 11 million people have seen recoveries. Mexico, which has the third-highest death toll after the United States and Brazil surpassed the 53,000 mark on Monday. The country has been reported over 5,000 new fatalities in the last one week.

Mexico’s Covid death toll passes 53,000 mark

Mexico’s coronavirus death toll passed the 53,000 mark on Monday as the health ministry reported 705 additional fatalities and 5,558 new cases of infection. Mexico, which has the third-highest death toll worldwide from the virus after the United States and Brazil, has now reported 485,836 cases and 53,003 deaths, with fatalities rising nearly 5,000 over the past week.

Yesterday, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said she would go into temporary quarantine after the capital’s interior minister tested positive for the virus.

Sinovac launches late-stage trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia

China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd on Tuesday launched a late-stage human trial involving over 1,600 patients in Indonesia for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that it is developing with Indonesian state-owned peer Bio Farma.

The candidate, known as CoronaVac, is among few potential vaccines that have entered late-stage trials for a large-scale study.

CoronaVac is already undergoing a late-stage trial in Brazil slated for as many as 9,000 people. Its Indonesia trial comes as the country grapples with spiking infection numbers, with over 127,000 cases recorded as of Tuesday.

Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia’s Victoria

After it witnessed a massive second wave of infections, Australia’s second most populous state reported only a small rise in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday showing stabilizing trends in its caseload.

Victoria currently accounts for nearly all of Australia’s new cases. It detected 331 COVID-19 infections and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 322 infections and the same number of fatalities a day earlier, health officials said.

Daily infections in Victoria peaked at 725 on Aug. 5 and have been trending lower in recent days, following the imposition of a hard lockdown in Melbourne on July 19.

Papua New Guinea to lift lockdown despite surge in COVID-19 cases

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape announced plans to lift lockdown measures in the nation this week. Marape said a two-week lockdown in the capital of Port Moresby would be lifted from Wednesday, despite the country’s reported cases of COVID-19 doubling over the past week.

“Whilst the spread is there, we have to adapt to living with COVID-19 this year, instead of taking on drastic measures,” Marape told a news conference on Monday. The World Health Organisation says the real number of cases are much higher in the country due to lack of testing.

