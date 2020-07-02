Global Coronavirus Updates, 02 July: US records 50,000 new cases in one day; Brazil death toll crosses 60,000

Healthcare workers in protective gear chat inside an ambulance after collecting swab samples to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a traditional textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. (Reuters) Healthcare workers in protective gear chat inside an ambulance after collecting swab samples to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a traditional textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Coronavirus Global Updates: More than 10.7 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus worldwide and over 5.15 lakh people have died due to the disease, according to a Reuters tally. Around 210 countries have reported infections since the outbreak was first discovered in China in December 2019.

Over 6,00,000 Covid-19 cases in India

India’s coronavirus caseload crossed 6,00,000 on Thursday with as many as 19,148 new cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 17,834, as per data from the Health Ministry. Around 1,00,000 cases have been reported in the past four days. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi account for over 60 per cent of the cases in the country. Meanwhile, Goa opened for tourism on Thursday with the state government allowing 250 hotels to reopen after over three months. However, tourists need to have Covid-19 negative certificates or get tested on arrival.

Brazil death toll passes 60,000

A member of Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group, at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. (Reuters) A member of Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group, at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Brazil surpassed 60,000 coronavirus fatalities on Wednesday, according to their Ministry of Health. Around 1,038 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. The total number of confirmed cases in the country rose by 46,712 cases to reach 1,448,753. Brazil is the the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States.

Sao Paolo remains the epicentre of the outbreak in Brazil, with over 2,90,000 cases and 15,000 deaths, as per data from the Health Ministry.

US records nearly 50,000 covid cases in biggest one-day spike

New US Covid-19 cases rose by nearly 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

The record follows a warning by the government’s top infectious diseases expert that the number could soon double to 100,000 cases a day if Americans do not come together to take steps necessary to halt the virus’ resurgent spread, such as wearing masks when unable to practice social distancing.

In the first week of June, the United States added about 22,000 new coronavirus cases each day. But as the month progressed, hotspots began to emerge across the Sun Belt. In the last seven days of June, daily new infections almost doubled to 42,000 nationally.

Tokyo reports over 100 new cases

Visitors practice social distancing while waiting to enter the park in the poor weather during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea, in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan July 1, 2020. (Reuters) Visitors practice social distancing while waiting to enter the park in the poor weather during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea, in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan July 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Tokyo on Thursday reported over 100 cases of coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest daily tally in two months, Reuters reported. The city’s daily count last exceeded 100 on May 2.

The city witnessed less than 20 daily new cases since the government lifted a state of emergency on May 25, but its tally has been consistently exceeding 50 over the past week. As infections surpass the city government’s target, two weeks into its final phase of easing virus restrictions, officials have repeatedly said they see no need to declare a new state of emergency.

Japan, with about 19,000 cases and 976 deaths so far, has reported a lower overall rate of infection as compared to many other countries.

Australia sets up suburban checkpoints to contain Melbourne virus hotspots

Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria’s surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and resulting suburb lockdowns, in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2020. (Reuters) Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria’s surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and resulting suburb lockdowns, in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Australian police set up suburban checkpoints in new coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne on Thursday as authorities struggled to contain new outbreaks in the country’s second-largest city, even as travel restrictions eased elsewhere.

Images published by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Thursday showed police flagging down cars in suburban streets after 36 suburbs in Melbourne in Victoria state went into lockdown following a spike in new infections there.

The state reported 77 new cases on Thursday, up slightly from the previous day and in line with two weeks of double-digit daily increases.

South Korea records 54 new cases

South Korea reported 54 new cases as the virus continued to spread beyond the capital and reach cities like Gwangju, where schools have been shut and social restrictions tightened after dozens were found to be infected this week, Reuters reported.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo expressed alarm over the rise of infections in Gwangju, which has one of the lowest caseloads among major South Korean cities before this week. He urged the city’s residents to refrain from unnecessary gatherings, maintain distance from others and wear masks.

Three new coronavirus cases in China

China on Thursday reported three new cases of coronavirus, with just one case of local transmission in Beijing, Reuters reported. The other two cases were reported from outside the country, according to the National Health Commission.

