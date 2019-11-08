Toggle Menu
Glitch led to thousands of mysterious midnight text messages in UShttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/glitch-led-to-thousands-of-mysterious-midnight-text-messages-in-us-6109228/

Glitch led to thousands of mysterious midnight text messages in US

William Hurley, the company’s chief marketing and product officer, said the issue had been resolved and that the company is reviewing its internal procedures to ensure this does not happen again

skin damage, mobile phone use and skin health, what is the effect of mobile use on skin, mobile and skin cancer, mobile dermatitis, skin allergies and mobile use, acne and mobile use, breakouts, dull skin, effects of mobile on skin, cellphone use and skin, skin issues and cellphone use, rising skin issues and mobile use, premature aging, phone has 10 times more bacteria than toilet seats, healthy skin, glowing skin, get a peaceful sleep, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, what to do to have glowing skin, when not to use mobiles, Phone-induced pigmentation, smartphone use and skin issues
New age studies on mobile use and skin health do not eliminate the link between the two. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A rash of mysterious phone text messages first reported by social media users early Thursday morning was due to a glitch with a third-party vendor that provides services to US mobile phone operators.

“During an internal maintenance cycle last night, 168,149 previously undelivered text messages were inadvertently sent to multiple mobile operators’ subscribers,” Tampa, Florida-based communications company Syniverse said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.

William Hurley, the company’s chief marketing and product officer, said the issue had been resolved and that the company is reviewing its internal procedures to ensure this does not happen again.

Social media users reported getting phone text messages from friends, family and co-workers that their apparent senders said they did not send. Thousands of Reddit users discussed details of the awkward exchanges.

Advertising

Angry Boss

“My boss yelled at me for texting him at 4am but I didn’t,” one user wrote. Another customer quipped that the delayed or unintended texts may even be evidence of a rip in space-time and that “messages from other similar universes in the multiverse are leaking through.”

Many of the messages appear to have been sent originally around Valentine’s Day and affected users on mobile networks that included T-Mobile U.S. Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., which both told its subscribers in Twitter posts that they were looking into the issue.

“This is not a T-Mobile issue, it’s a third party vendor issue that also affected other networks,” T-Mobile said in an emailed response to Bloomberg.

Verizon referred questions to Syniverse, saying it was not among the wireless carriers that receive direct message service platforms from the vendor.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android