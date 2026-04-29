‘Give us a ring’, King Charles gifts historic submarine bell to Trump at State Dinner
“I am delighted to present to you, as a personal gift, the original bell which hung on the conning tower of your valiant namesake. May it stand as a testament to our nation’s shared history and shining future,” the monarch said.
King Charles, who was in the United States for a four-day state visit, presented US President Donald Trump with a historic bell from a former British Navy submarine that served during the Battle of the Pacific in World War II.
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The bell from the Royal submarine named HMS Trump was launched from a UK shipyard in the year 1994 and played a significant role in the Pacific War, said Charles, calling it a symbol of shared history and future ties.
“I am delighted to present to you, as a personal gift, the original bell which hung on the conning tower of your valiant namesake. May it stand as a testament to our nation’s shared history and shining future,” the monarch said.
“Should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring,” he remarked.
King Charles reaffirms ‘special relationship’ between UK-US
King Charles, while speaking during a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on Tuesday (Apr 28), highlighted that “whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm and to salute the courage of those who daily risk their lives in the service of our countries.”
Emphasising the shared sacrifices made by both nations, the British monarch underscored the historical depth of the alliance.
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“Our people have fought and fallen together in defence of the values we cherish across the ocean and from coast to coast. We have traded, innovated and created together. We’ve stood together through the best and worst of times,” the king said.
He highlighted that NATO and AUKUS partnerships strengthened military and technological collaboration for both countries to address global challenges.
“Today, our partnerships in NATO and AUKUS deepen our technological and military cooperation and ensure that together we can meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and contested world,” he said.
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