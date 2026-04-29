‘Give us a ring’, King Charles gifts historic submarine bell to Trump at State Dinner

President Donald Trump greets Britain's King Charles III at the South Portico of the White House for a State Dinner Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Washington. (AP)

King Charles, who was in the United States for a four-day state visit, presented US President Donald Trump with a historic bell from a former British Navy submarine that served during the Battle of the Pacific in World War II.

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The bell from the Royal submarine named HMS Trump was launched from a UK shipyard in the year 1994 and played a significant role in the Pacific War, said Charles, calling it a symbol of shared history and future ties.

“I am delighted to present to you, as a personal gift, the original bell which hung on the conning tower of your valiant namesake. May it stand as a testament to our nation’s shared history and shining future,” the monarch said.