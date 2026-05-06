‘They improved me quite a bit’: Italy PM Giorgia Meloni on her viral AI-generated lingerie deepfake images

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has slammed the AI-generated deepfake images of her, including one fabricated image showing her in lingerie, which are circulating widely on social media. In an X post on Tuesday, Meloni condemned the fake visuals, saying they were created using artificial intelligence and falsely presented as authentic by what she described as overenthusiastic political opponents.

“Over the past few days, several fake images of me have been circulating, created with artificial intelligence and passed off as real,” she wrote. Meloni further quipped that whoever made the images had “improved” her appearance, but stressed the more serious issue behind their circulation.

Girano in questi giorni diverse mie foto false, generate con l’intelligenza artificiale e spacciate per vere da qualche solerte oppositore. Devo riconoscere che chi le ha realizzate, almeno nel caso in allegato, mi ha anche migliorata parecchio. Ma resta il fatto che, pur di… pic.twitter.com/or44qru2qj — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 5, 2026

She said the incident reflected how far some people were willing to go to spread misinformation and launch personal attacks.

Among the manipulated images was one showing Meloni seemingly seated on a bed in lingerie. The fabricated image quickly went viral, triggering criticism from some users who appeared to believe it was genuine.

One social media user commented that such an image was “shameful” and unbecoming of someone holding the office of prime minister.

Meloni described the episode as a form of cyberbullying and warned about the broader dangers posed by deepfakes, saying the technology had become a powerful tool for deception and manipulation.

‘I can defend myself. Many others cannot’

Meloni said that while she is in a position to defend herself, many others are not, and urged people to verify content before accepting it as real or sharing it further. “The point, however, goes beyond me. Deepfakes are a dangerous tool, because they can deceive, manipulate, and strike anyone. I can defend myself. Many others cannot,” she said.

Addressing the growing threat of artificial intelligence misuse has become a key focus for Meloni’s government.

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In September last year, Italy became the first European Union nation to approve a broad AI regulation law. The legislation introduced prison sentences for individuals using AI to cause harm, including through the creation of deepfakes, and also imposed restrictions on children’s access to such technology.

The government said the law, aligned with the European Union’s AI Act, was intended to establish clear rules for the development and use of artificial intelligence across Italy. The legislation came after outrage over a pornographic website that published manipulated images of high-profile Italian women, including Meloni and Opposition leader Elly Schlein.

The doctored visuals, created using photos taken from social media and public events, were altered with explicit and sexist captions. Several depicted female politicians from across the political spectrum in sexualised and degrading ways.

Following the controversy, Italian police ordered the platform to shut down, while prosecutors in Rome launched an investigation into allegations including revenge porn, defamation and extortion.