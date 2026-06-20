‘Italy will never beg’: PM Meloni slams Trump’s G7 ‘photo’ claim

US President Donald Trump, center, speaks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, left, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, at a working lunch with leaders of G7 and the Middle East, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Source: AP)

G7 Summit, which is supposed to bring nations closer and resolve issues, has now sparked a fresh geopolitical tension. What initially seemed like a friendly exchange at this year’s G7 summit has quickly turned into a war of words between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump, once seen as close political partners.

The clash began after Trump, in a phone interview with Italy’s La7 TV channel, claimed that Meloni had begged him for a photograph during last week’s G7 gathering in Evian-les-Bains in France. “She begged me to take a photo with her,” Trump reportedly said, adding that the Italian leader was “probably happy” that he had spoken to her.