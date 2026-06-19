Meloni claps back at Trump’s begged-for-pic claim: ‘Italy and I never beg’

US President Donald Trump (centre) speaks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (left) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (right) at a working lunch with leaders of G7 and the Middle East, in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16. (AP photo)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday accused US President Donald Trump of fabricating a claim about their interaction at the recent G7 summit, triggering a fresh diplomatic dispute between Rome and Washington. The controversy erupted after Trump told Italian broadcaster La7 that Meloni had allegedly “begged” him for a photograph during the summit. Meloni strongly rejected the claim, saying she was “astonished” by his remarks and describing them as entirely fabricated.

Meloni criticises Trump’s treatment of allies

Responding to Trump’s comments, Meloni took to X and said, “Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished.”

She added, “I can only say it is disappointing that he does ⁠not show the same determination with the ‌enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with ​far greater indulgence. There is one thing he should remember: neither ‌I nor Italy ever beg.”