Meloni claps back at Trump’s begged-for-pic claim: ‘Italy and I never beg’

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday accused US President Donald Trump of fabricating a claim about their interaction at the recent G7 summit, triggering a fresh diplomatic dispute between Rome and Washington. The controversy erupted after Trump told Italian broadcaster La7 that Meloni had allegedly “begged” him for a photograph during the summit. Meloni strongly rejected the claim, saying she was “astonished” by his remarks and describing them as entirely fabricated.
Responding to Trump’s comments, Meloni took to X and said, “Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished.”
She added, “I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence. There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.”
Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67
— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026
The tussle began after Trump discussed his meeting with Meloni during an interview with La7. The US president reportedly said he had spoken with the Italian prime minister because she wanted his attention, suggesting that he had not been obligated to engage with her.
According to the broadcaster’s translation, Trump said, “She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.” La7 has released a dubbed version of the interview rather than the original audio.
Trump’s remarks came shortly after images from the G7 summit in France showed Trump and Meloni sitting together and speaking at length, creating the impression that their relationship had improved after months of tensions.
The fallout extended beyond personal criticism, with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announcing the cancellation of a planned visit to the United States.
Tajani said Trump’s remarks were offensive not only toward Meloni but toward Italy as a whole.
Giovanbattista Fazzolari, a senior official in Meloni’s office and one of her closest political allies, issued unusually strong criticism of the US president. “It is unclear whether out of intent or ineptitude (Trump) is wrecking the historic relations between the United States and Europe,” Fazzolari said. He added, “With his inappropriate outbursts, he has managed no easy feat, to make the United States unpopular across the entire European continent, damaging not only Europe but above all the United States.”
Meloni had previously maintained a strong relationship with Trump. She was among the few European leaders who attended his inauguration in 2025 and had often positioned herself as a bridge between Europe and the U.S. administration.
However, relations began showing signs of strain earlier this year after Meloni criticised Trump’s remarks regarding Pope Leo’s condemnation of the Iran conflict.
Trump responded by accusing Meloni of lacking courage, adding another layer of tension between the two leaders.
(With agency inputs)
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