Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who was convicted for sex trafficking, has claimed that deceased US financier Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison, the news agency AFP reported on Monday.

Maxwell made the claims while talking from prison to Britain’s TalkTV show, which aired the programme Sunday. “I believe he was murdered,” she said, adding, “I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened.”

The 61-year-old is imprisoned in a Florida jail after she was found guilty of helping Epstein sexually abuse girls. The financier was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019. Though the autopsy report confirmed he had died by suicide, several people have speculated that he was murdered.

During the show, Maxwell refused to apologise to the victims, but wished them a “good life going forward.”

“Epstein has died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities that allowed that to happen,” she said. “I hope they have some closure via the judicial process that took place.”

“And I wish them … to be able to have a productive and good life going forward,” she added.

Maxwell also dismissed as “fake” a photograph of Britain’s Prince Andrew, younger brother of King Charles III, and his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre has accused Epstein and Maxwell of trafficking her to Prince Andrew, among others. A sexual assault lawsuit filed by her against the prince was settled out of court in 2022 and he has denied the accusations. The photo of Prince Andrew and Giuffre with their arms around each other, as Maxwell looks on was stated as a crucial piece of evidence in the case.