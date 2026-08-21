Academic who accused Jason Arday of plagiarism is suspended

People attend a vigil held by Stand Up to Racism in memory of late University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday at Trafalgar Square in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A Belgian university Thursday suspended the academic who accused the former Cambridge professor Jason Arday of plagiarism, describing the move as a “precautionary measure” while they look into his recent public statements.

The academic, Nathan Cofnas, is a former Cambridge scholar who is now a postdoctoral researcher at Ghent University in Belgium. He is known for work suggesting that Black people are genetically predisposed to be less intelligent than white people.

Last month, he wrote about Arday, who was Black, in a newsletter, accusing him of plagiarism in his doctoral dissertation. The post ignited a public firestorm that dominated British newspaper headlines and prompted new allegations that Arday had fabricated parts of his life story. Arday resigned his position at Cambridge early this month, and last week was found dead.