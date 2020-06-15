Ghana’s health minister contracts COVID-19

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had “contracted the virus in his line of duty. (REUTERS/Luc Gnago) President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had “contracted the virus in his line of duty. (REUTERS/Luc Gnago)

Ghana’s president has announced that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contracted COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In a state broadcast on Sunday night, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had “contracted the virus in his line of duty” leading the West African nation’s fight against COVID-19.

In Photos| World leaders who tested positive for COVID-19

Ghana has one of highest number of confirmed cases in Africa because of its robust testing, with more than 11,400 cases. Health authorities have reported 51 deaths.

News of the health minister’s illness further fueled worries as Ghana’s universities prepared to reopen Monday so students in their final year of study can take exams.

Read| Coronavirus Global Updates: Europe starts to reopen borders; Macron claims ‘first victory’

“If the health minister is contracting the disease, what is the guarantee that my son will be safe?” said Peter Owusu, who son studies at the University of Cape Coast.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.