Get me out of here, Donald Trump tells aide at the G20 Summit

Donald Trump was overheard saying “get me out of here” to an aide as he left the stage before a group photo at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in the latest gaffe by the US president.

Trump, who was supposed to remain on stage for the group photo with the G20 leaders, shook hands with his Argentine counterpart Mauricio Macri and walked off the stage on Saturday, leaving him alone.

Macri indicated Trump to come back without any success.

Trump was then chased by an aide. A microphone recorded Trump telling the aide “get me out of here.”

Trump eventually returned to pose for the group photo with other G20 leaders, marking the end of the two-day Summit.

It was not the first time Trump committed a gaffe.

In Israel last year, Trump walked in the other direction when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached out to shake his hand in front of the cameras during a press conference.