Toggle Menu
World War II bomb defused in Frankfurt, hundreds evacuatedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/germany-world-war-ii-bomb-defused-in-frankfurt-main-river-5675472/

World War II bomb defused in Frankfurt, hundreds evacuated

The German news agency DPA reported the bomb was defused, as planned, underwater on Sunday, which led to a loud detonation and a big water fountain on the river. Police told DPA "the bomb is no longer a danger."

World War II bomb defused in Frankfurt, hundreds evacuated
A large water fountain rises behind the Iron Bridge when a 250 kilogram US-American bomb from the Second World War in the Main River is detonated with a blast in Frankfurt. (AP)

Some 600 people have been evacuated from their homes in the old city of Frankfurt so specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb that was discovered in the Main River.

The German news agency DPA reported the bomb was defused, as planned, underwater on Sunday, which led to a loud detonation and a big water fountain on the river. Police told DPA “the bomb is no longer a danger.”

Firefighters had discovered the American 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb during diving training in the river on Tuesday.

Even more than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly in Germany, a testament to the ferocity of the fighting in World War II.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 One dead after shooting outside Australia nightclub, three injured
2 Kamala Harris reported income topping $2 mn on tax return
3 Japan's PM Abe visits Fukushima nuke plant in revival message