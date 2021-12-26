scorecardresearch
Germany: Woman bites woman in fight over dog discipline

Two dog owners engaged in a fight which culminated in one woman biting another in east Germany. Meanwhile, their dogs "simply looked on," police said.

By: Deutsche Welle |
Updated: December 26, 2021 10:11:09 pm
The fight broke out after one woman saw another hit her own dog | Representational image/Pixabay

One dog owner has bitten another in the eastern German state of Thuringia in a fight over the correct way to discipline canines.

The quarrel occurred after a 27-year-old woman saw a 51-year-old woman hitting her dog, according to the police.

The younger woman allegedly took the older one to task for using such corporal punishment. A quarrel ensued in which the two dog owners ended up hitting one another.

In the course of the fight, the older woman reportedly fell and dug her teeth into a calf of the 27-year-old, resulting in an injury.

“The dogs only looked on and did not engage in biting” during the fight between the two women, German police said.

The women are to appear in court on charges of causing physical injury.

