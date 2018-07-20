Germany: Suspected knife attack on bus leaves 14 injured

The suspect has been caught. (Representational Image) The suspect has been caught. (Representational Image)

At least 14 people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck on Friday, the local Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported, adding that the suspect had been caught. A police spokesman told regional broadcaster NDR that nobody had been injured in the attack.

Earlier, police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Luebeck is located, tweeted that there was a major police deployment underway in the city.

“We are examining the situation and will give more information later,” the tweet said. Luebeck police were not immediately available for comment.

