Germany says WHO is one of best investments after Trump cuts funding

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. (Source: Reuters) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. (Source: Reuters)

Strengthening the World Health Organization is one of the best investments, Germany’s foreign minister said on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday halted funding to the Geneva-based organisation.

Trump made the move over the WHO’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing condemnation from infectious disease experts as the global death toll mounted.

“Apportioning blame doesn’t help. The virus knows no borders,” Heiko Maas said on Twitter.

“We have to work closely together against #COVID19. One of the best investments is to strengthen the @UN, especially the under-funded @WHO, for example for developing and distributing tests and vaccines.”

