German Chancellor Merz says Iranians are outplaying US, mocks Trump over ‘failed’ Tehran talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz questioned US President Donald Trump over his unsteady negotiations with Iran. He said Tehran has surpassed the Trump administration and exposed a lack of strategic direction by the US. Germany is an ally in the NATO, of which the US, too, is a partner.
The US is unhappy with its NATO allies for not aligning themselves with the
While visiting Carolus-Magnus-Gymnasium in Marsberg as part of the annual EU Project Day in schools, Merz said the United States was being humiliated by Iran’s leadership after indirect talks between US and Tehran in Islamabad without any breakthrough. Trump had unexpectedly cancelled a planned visit by US negotiators, days after an earlier round led by Vice President JD Vance ended in stalemate.
“The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skillful at not negotiating… An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards,” Merz said. The German Chancellor also said “I hope that this ends as quickly as possible”.
According to an Associated Press report, Merz also questioned US’s broader strategy in the ongoing conflict, warning that entering a war without a clear exit plan was a dangerous mistake. “The problem with conflicts like these is always the same: It’s not just about getting in. You also have to get out,” he said.
This criticism comes after Iran seeks to reshape negotiations by proposing a limited agreement focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while deferring controversial issues such as its nuclear programme, ballistic missiles and sanctions. The proposal has been met with scepticism in US and among other mediators. However, such agreement would allow Iran to retain its 440 kg stockpile of highly enriched uranium which is an amount sufficient to produce around a dozen nuclear warheads.
Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu signalled the possibility of renewed Israeli military operations in Lebanon, warning that Hezbollah still poses a serious threat through its stockpile of 122mm rockets and drones, The Guardian reported. In a statement released by his office, Netanyahu said, “This demands a combination of operational and technological activity.”
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