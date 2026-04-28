German Chancellor Merz says Iranians are outplaying US, mocks Trump over ‘failed’ Tehran talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz questioned US President Donald Trump over his unsteady negotiations with Iran. He said Tehran has surpassed the Trump administration and exposed a lack of strategic direction by the US. Germany is an ally in the NATO, of which the US, too, is a partner.

The US is unhappy with its NATO allies for not aligning themselves with the

While visiting Carolus-Magnus-Gymnasium in Marsberg as part of the annual EU Project Day in schools, Merz said the United States was being humiliated by Iran’s leadership after indirect talks between US and Tehran in Islamabad without any breakthrough. Trump had unexpectedly cancelled a planned visit by US negotiators, days after an earlier round led by Vice President JD Vance ended in stalemate.