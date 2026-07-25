Germany plane crash: Small aircraft hits house in Lower Saxony, 1 dead

Emergency services at the scene after a small plane crashed lodged in the roof of a house, in Ganderkesee, Germany. (AP)

A small plane crashed into a home in northern Germany on Saturday, killing at least one person, and another person appeared to be missing, police said.

The reason behind the crash is still being investigated, as the plane lost altitude and crashed into the roof of a house in a residential neighbourhood in Ganderkesee in Lower Saxony, Oldenburg city police said, AP reported.

A view of a small plane that crashed lodged in the roof of a house, in Ganderkesee, Germany. (AP) A view of a small plane that crashed lodged in the roof of a house, in Ganderkesee, Germany. (AP)

The police said the aircraft had two people on board, and one person was killed in the crash. Rescue teams were deployed to the site, and they are searching for the second person, German news agency dpa reported.