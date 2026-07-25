Germany plane crash: Small aircraft hits house in Lower Saxony, 1 dead

The reason behind the crash is still being investigated, as the plane lost altitude and crashed into the roof of a house in a residential neighbourhood in Ganderkesee in Lower Saxony.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 25, 2026 07:54 PM IST
Germany Small Plane CrashEmergency services at the scene after a small plane crashed lodged in the roof of a house, in Ganderkesee, Germany. (AP)
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A small plane crashed into a home in northern Germany on Saturday, killing at least one person, and another person appeared to be missing, police said.

The reason behind the crash is still being investigated, as the plane lost altitude and crashed into the roof of a house in a residential neighbourhood in Ganderkesee in Lower Saxony, Oldenburg city police said, AP reported.

Germany Small Plane Crash A view of a small plane that crashed lodged in the roof of a house, in Ganderkesee, Germany. (AP)

The police said the aircraft had two people on board, and one person was killed in the crash. Rescue teams were deployed to the site, and they are searching for the second person, German news agency dpa reported.

The report added that residents of the house were not at home when the plane crashed into the roof of the building. A crisis intervention team was called to the scene in order to provide support to people who either witnessed the crash or were present in the area when the incident took place.

The AP report added that residents within the 100 metre radius of the affected site were evacuated from their homes. The electricity in the area along the entire length of the road where the house is located was temporarily cut off due to safety reasons.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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