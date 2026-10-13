Germany’s Nuremberg airport suspends all flights after ‘aviation emergency’

Germany’s Nuremberg airport on Tuesday said that flight operations have been suspended due to an “aviation emergency.” The Albrecht Dürer Airport, in a statement on its website, said, “Flight operations have been suspended for the time being. More information will follow.”
The notice on the Nuremberg airport’s website later added that Corendon Airlines flight XR456, which took off from Corfu, Greece, for Nuremberg, Germany, had “now landed safely.”
German police on Tuesday said the reports came from three different pilots. (Photo: X/ @PolizeiMFR)
The German police, in a post on X, stated, “We received a report of an unclear air emergency,” adding that the plane later made a safe landing in Nuremberg. “Investigations into the cause are currently underway,” the police added. “The aircraft in question is a scheduled flight from Corfu, which landed in Nuremberg as planned. On-site inspections have determined that there is no danger.”
Multiple reports have suggested that pilots reported sighting a suspected drone near the airfield. German police on Tuesday said the reports came from three different pilots during takeoffs and landings between 2 am and 4 am (local time).
In response to the incident, German air traffic control, airport management, and border police launched a joint operation for a security sweep at the Nuremberg airport premises, and flight operations were halted as a precautionary measure, news outlet Anadolu Agency reported.
“The measures carried out, which included among other things a police helicopter, did not lead to the verification of the reported object. The Nuremberg border police inspectorate is now conducting further investigations to clarify the events,” German police spokesperson Michael Petzold said.
Nuremberg’s Albrecht Dürer Airport is Germany’s regional hub that caters mostly to holiday destinations in southern Europe and Turkey. In 2025, the airport managed 4.5 million passengers, New York Times reported, citing the airport’s own statistics.
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