Germany’s Nuremberg airport suspends all flights after ‘aviation emergency’

Germany’s Nuremberg airport on Tuesday said that flight operations have been suspended due to an “aviation emergency.” The Albrecht Dürer Airport, in a statement on its website, said, “Flight operations have been suspended for the time being. More information will follow.”

The notice on the Nuremberg airport’s website later added that Corendon Airlines flight XR456, which took off from Corfu, Greece, for Nuremberg, Germany, had “now landed safely.”

German police on Tuesday said the reports came from three different pilots. (Photo: X/ @PolizeiMFR) German police on Tuesday said the reports came from three different pilots. (Photo: X/ @PolizeiMFR)

The German police, in a post on X, stated, “We ​received a report of an unclear air emergency,” adding that the plane later made a safe landing in Nuremberg. “Investigations into the cause are currently underway,” the police added. “The aircraft in question is a scheduled flight from Corfu, which landed in Nuremberg as planned. On-site inspections have determined that there is no danger.”