Two killed, several injured after car hits bystanders in Germany’s Leipzig

Rescue workers stand next to a damaged car that has crashed into several people in Leipzig, Germany. (AP Photo)

A driver plowed into people in a busy shopping area in the center of the German city of Leipzig on Monday afternoon, leaving two people dead, authorities said.

An additional three people were seriously injured in what officials believe was a deliberate rampage, Mayor Burkhard Jung said.

He described it as “a terrible tragedy.” An unspecified number of people sustained less serious injuries.

The driver, a 33-year-old German citizen, was detained in the car. Police said he was a German-born resident of the Leipzig area.

Prosecutors said he is under investigation on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. There was no immediate word on a possible motive.