Kirpans out, turbans tossed in air: Multiple injured in violent clash in Germany gurdwara

What began as a routine day of prayer turned into moments of panic and fear inside a gurdwara in Moers, Germany, where a sudden outbreak of violence left multiple people injured.

Worshippers had gathered at the gurdwara in the Duisburg locality on Monday, expecting the quiet rhythm of prayer and community. Instead, chaos erupted as two groups clashed inside the religious premises. Videos circulating online show scenes of confusion in which people were seen shouting, pushing and rushing for safety as the violence unfolded. Turbans were tossed, and Kirpans were used to attack each other in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib.

“Shortly before the prayer service, attackers used pepper spray, then one fired a pistol. I also saw knives,” a 56-year-old witness told Bild.

A shameful clash broke out in a Gurdwara in Moers city of Germany in the Ruhr industrial heartland. Turbans were tossed and Kirpans were used to attack each other in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib.

Special German riot police-SEK-had to be called in by the local authorities. pic.twitter.com/uKw9CuHeqf — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) April 20, 2026

For many present, the shock was yet to wear off.

The situation escalated rapidly, leading to the deployment of nearly 100 police personnel on the spot, including a specialised Special Task Force (SEK) unit and a helicopter for aerial monitoring.

According to a report by German daily Bild, cited by ANI, the police later recovered cartridge cases from the scene, raising suspicions that a blank-firing weapon may have been used. However, no firearm has been recovered so far and authorities said no active gunman was found despite an extensive search. One individual has been taken into custody.

Emergency responders treated multiple injured persons at the scene, most of whom sustained head injuries. According to Neue Ruhr Zeitung (NRZ), panic spread quickly among worshippers, with several people fleeing the building in distress, some reportedly barefoot.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the clash may have stemmed from an ongoing dispute within the gurdwara’s management.

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“The background is a dispute between former committee members and the current ones. It also involves money belonging to the community. There have been problems and trouble for quite some time. But mainly it’s about influence and who has the say here in the temple.” the eyewitness told Bild newspaper, as reported by ANI.

German authorities have launched an investigation into both the violence and the issues. A police spokesperson told NRZ that inquiries are “proceeding in all directions.”