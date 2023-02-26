scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

Olaf Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year.

olaf scholzThe German Chancellor is on his first visit to India after becoming the Chancellor in December 2021. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Listen to this article
Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor.

Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year.“We want to make the issuing of visas easier,” he told reporters during a visit to India’s high-tech hub of Bengaluru.“Aside from the legal modernization we want to modernize the entire bureaucratic process as well,” Scholz said.

Also Read |War a catastrophe, sure India will do what is needed: German Chancellor Scholz

Asked about workers who don’t speak the language when they come to Germany, he said it should not be seen as a hurdle if people arrive in the country speaking English first and then acquire German later on.

Also Read
Nepal’s Presidential Election: Prachanda backs Opposition candidate; Oli ...
italy boat
Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy; many dead, 58 survivors
In UK, Indians granted most number of work visas in 2022
earthquake
Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning

Scholz was speaking on the second day of his trip to India, after meeting Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the fallout from the war in Ukraine.The German leader last year invited Modi to attend a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations he hosted in Bavaria, and said he favors India joining this year’s meeting in Japan, too.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 20:05 IST
Next Story

Congress eyes its old vote bank, with promise of a Rohith Vemula Act for backwards, minorities

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close