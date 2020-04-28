Germany Coronavirus Tracker: Region-wise cases and deaths

By the time Germany recorded its first case of COVID-19 in February, laboratories across the country had built up a stock of test kits. (Representational Image) By the time Germany recorded its first case of COVID-19 in February, laboratories across the country had built up a stock of test kits. (Representational Image)

Coronavirus Tracker, Germany Region-wise Cases, Deaths: As of 28 April, Germany recorded 158,758 cases and 6,126 deaths, according to a John Hopkins University tally. The country also has 114,500 till now. The first COVID-19 case in the country was confirmed on 27 January near Munich. Since then the pandemic has severely impacted the German economy that is predicted to shrink by 4.2% this year.

Germany came up with a National Pandemic Plan to deal with the crisis and initially responded through a containment stage focusing on minimising coronavirus clusters. On 13 March the country entered its protection stage and closed schools along with enforcing stricter social distancing measures.

A national curfew was levied on 22 March. The low death rate in Germany, Europe’s largest and most pivotal economy, is attributed in part to it having imposed a strict lockdown earlier than other countries relative to when the first case was detected, Reuters reported. Widespread testing for the virus began early in the year as labs across the country were allowed to produce their own test kits. This has also prevented a massive upsurge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases tally in Germany- State-wise Breakdown (updated 28 Apr 2020, 12:38 pm IST)

State Cases Deaths Bavaria 41,406 1,681 North Rhine-Westphalia 32,184 1,171 Baden-Württemberg 31,196 1,269 Lower Saxony 9,926 394 Hesse 8,026 333 Rhineland-Palatinate 5,928 157 Berlin 5,669 127 Hamburg 4,505 142 Saxony 4,490 148 Brandenburg 2,747 106

(The table shows top 10 worst affected states in Germany)

As the number has fallen in reported cases in Germany many businesses such as smaller stores or car dealerships have been allowed to reopen along with some students returning back to the schools.As the country plans to ease its lockdown measures, Germany’s economy minister urged its 16 federal states Monday to go slowly in lifting coronavirus restrictions to avoid the outbreak spreading further and possibly force them to reintroduce another round of lockdown measures.

The current lockdown has cost Germany’s tourism industry about 24 billion euros ($26.04 billion) in March and April alone, according to the sector’s industry association, which wants immediate state aid for its smallest firms, Reuters reported.

(Data taken from Geschäftsbereich des Bundesministeriums für Gesundheit (Federal Ministry of Health) of Germany.)

