scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Germany convicts 97-year-old woman of Nazi war crimes: Media

The district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence, according to the report. She was sentenced under juvenile law, owing to the fact that she was only 18-years old at the time of the crimes.

The at this time 96-year-old defendant Irmgard F. sits in the courtroom at the beginning of the trial day in Itzehoe, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Via AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A German court convicted a 97-year-old woman of having contributed to the murder of over 11,000 people during her time working as a typist at a Nazi concentration camp in World War Two, NDR broadcaster and other media reported on Tuesday.

The district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence, according to the report. She was sentenced under juvenile law, owing to the fact that she was only 18-years old at the time of the crimes.

This undated photo from 1941/1942 shows the Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. (Via AP)

She worked at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

The start of Furchner’s trial was delayed in September 2021 when she briefly went on the run. She was caught hours after failing to turn up to court.
Some 65,000 people died of starvation and disease or in the gas chamber at Stutthof near Gdansk, in today’s Poland. They included prisoners of war and Jews caught up in the Nazis’ extermination campaign.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 03:47:21 pm
Next Story

Vijay attends baby shower of Jawan director Atlee’s wife, gifts a painting. Watch video

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close