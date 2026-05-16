‘I would not advise my children to go to the US,’ says Germany’s Merz amid ‘deeply polarised’ climate

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz talks to volunteers at the 104th gathering of the German Catholic people the "Deutscher Katholikentag" in Wuerzburg, Germany. (Photo: AP)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said he would not currently encourage his children to study or work in the United States, citing what he described as a rapidly worsening and “deeply polarising” social environment, according to The Guardian.

Speaking at a conference of young Catholics in Würzburg, the conservative leader said his long-held admiration for the US had weakened. “I am a great admirer of America. At the moment my admiration is not growing,” he said, pointing to what he called a changing “social climate”.

Merz added, “I would not advise my children today to go to the US, get educated there or work there, simply because a certain social climate has suddenly developed there.”

He also raised concerns about job prospects, saying: “Today, even the best-educated people in America are finding it very hard to get a job.”

Despite his criticism, Merz struck a more optimistic tone about Germany, urging citizens not to lose confidence. “I firmly believe that there are few countries in the world that offer such great opportunities, especially for young people, as Germany,” he said.

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His remarks triggered sharp reactions from figures close to US President Donald Trump. Former ambassador Richard Grenell criticised Merz on social media, accusing him of inconsistency and claiming his comments contradicted his earlier diplomatic tone during meetings with Trump.

Germany’s Chancellor @_FriedrichMerz has become the European President of the TDS Society.



When he sat with Donald Trump at the White House, however, he was completely soft and complimentary.



Germans have a leader who has no strategy – and is completely controlled by the… — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 15, 2026

Domestically, Merz also faced criticism from opposition figures, including far-right leader Alice Weidel, who accused him of damaging Germany’s own interests.

The comments come at a time of growing tensions between the US and its European allies, driven by disagreements over trade, military support for Ukraine, and the ongoing Iran conflict. Merz had earlier drawn attention for saying the US was being “humiliated” by Iran’s leadership—remarks that reportedly angered Trump.

Although relations have been strained, Merz has insisted he remains committed to transatlantic cooperation. In a recent post, he said the US and Germany continue to be “strong partners in a strong NATO”.