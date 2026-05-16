‘I would not advise my children to go to the US,’ says Germany’s Merz amid ‘deeply polarised’ climate

Chancellor says he no longer views US as land of opportunity amid ‘deeply polarising’ social climate

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 16, 2026 05:04 AM IST First published on: May 16, 2026 at 05:00 AM IST
German Chancellor Friedrich MerzGerman Chancellor Friedrich Merz talks to volunteers at the 104th gathering of the German Catholic people the "Deutscher Katholikentag" in Wuerzburg, Germany. (Photo: AP)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said he would not currently encourage his children to study or work in the United States, citing what he described as a rapidly worsening and “deeply polarising” social environment, according to The Guardian.

Speaking at a conference of young Catholics in Würzburg, the conservative leader said his long-held admiration for the US had weakened. “I am a great admirer of America. At the moment my admiration is not growing,” he said, pointing to what he called a changing “social climate”.

Merz added, “I would not advise my children today to go to the US, get educated there or work there, simply because a certain social climate has suddenly developed there.”

He also raised concerns about job prospects, saying: “Today, even the best-educated people in America are finding it very hard to get a job.”

Despite his criticism, Merz struck a more optimistic tone about Germany, urging citizens not to lose confidence. “I firmly believe that there are few countries in the world that offer such great opportunities, especially for young people, as Germany,” he said.

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His remarks triggered sharp reactions from figures close to US President Donald Trump. Former ambassador Richard Grenell criticised Merz on social media, accusing him of inconsistency and claiming his comments contradicted his earlier diplomatic tone during meetings with Trump.

Domestically, Merz also faced criticism from opposition figures, including far-right leader Alice Weidel, who accused him of damaging Germany’s own interests.

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The comments come at a time of growing tensions between the US and its European allies, driven by disagreements over trade, military support for Ukraine, and the ongoing Iran conflict. Merz had earlier drawn attention for saying the US was being “humiliated” by Iran’s leadership—remarks that reportedly angered Trump.

Although relations have been strained, Merz has insisted he remains committed to transatlantic cooperation. In a recent post, he said the US and Germany continue to be “strong partners in a strong NATO”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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