German tourist dies in Egypt after snake crawls into pants, bites him during show

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 02:02 PM IST
According to the police in southern Bavaria state, the 'snake charmer' let one of the snakes, believed to a cobra, crawl into the trousers of the 57-year-old man, before it bit him in the leg. (File Photo)
A German tourist reportedly died of a snake bite during a family holiday in Egypt after the reptile crawled into his trousers as he watched a snake-charming show.
The incident occurred at a hotel in Hurghada, a popular holiday destination on the shores of Red Sea, in early April, German police said on Monday as quoted by news agency AFP.
According to the police in southern Bavaria state, the ‘snake charmer’ let one of the snakes, believed to a cobra, crawl into the trousers of the 57-year-old man, before it bit him in the leg. The victim showed “clear signs of poisoning” and had to be resuscitated before being taken to hospital, but he later died, it said.
The tourist was reportedly from the Unterallgaeu district in Bavaria and was on holiday with two relatives. German authorities are investigating the death and are awaiting toxicology reports. According to the statement, two snakes were draped around the necks of the audiences present at the event. The investigation is not centred around the snake charmer, GB News reported, citing police sources.
Several deadly incidents have taken place in Hurghada in recent years. In March 2025, the Sindbad tourist submarine sank near Hurghada, killing six Russian citizens, including two children. The vessel was carrying 45 people, including crew members.
In 2023, a Russian national was mauled to death by a tiger shark off the city’s beach. Onlookers watched in horror as the 23-year-old cried out for his father for help. The shark was reportedly later caught and beaten to death.
In 2024, a 48-year-old Italian tourist was also killed by a tiger shark while he was out snorkeling 160 feet from the beach near Marsa Alam, another Red Sea destination, 270 km south of Hurghada. The tourist, who was on vacation with his wife, reportedly worked for the EU.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More