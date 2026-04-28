German tourist dies in Egypt after snake crawls into pants, bites him during show

According to the police in southern Bavaria state, the 'snake charmer' let one of the snakes, believed to a cobra, crawl into the trousers of the 57-year-old man, before it bit him in the leg. (File Photo)

A German tourist reportedly died of a snake bite during a family holiday in Egypt after the reptile crawled into his trousers as he watched a snake-charming show.

The incident occurred at a hotel in Hurghada, a popular holiday destination on the shores of Red Sea, in early April, German police said on Monday as quoted by news agency AFP.

According to the police in southern Bavaria state, the ‘snake charmer’ let one of the snakes, believed to a cobra, crawl into the trousers of the 57-year-old man, before it bit him in the leg. The victim showed “clear signs of poisoning” and had to be resuscitated before being taken to hospital, but he later died, it said.