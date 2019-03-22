Toggle Menu
German prosecutors detain 10 on suspicion of planning Islamist attackhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/german-prosecutors-detain-10-on-suspicion-of-planning-islamist-attack-5638834/

German prosecutors detain 10 on suspicion of planning Islamist attack

The main suspects were a 21-year old man from Offenbach, a city near Frankfurt, and two 31-year brothers from Wiesbaden, who were associated with the Islamist Salafist community in the area, prosecutors said.

attacks on muslim institutes, attacks on muslims, german police, islamist attack, frankfurt, Offenbach, Islamist Salafist community
The suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 42, were detained in raids conducted by police in the region around Frankfurt. (Representational)

German prosecutors in Frankfurt on Friday said 10 people were detained and under investigation on suspicion of planning an Islamist attack using a car and guns with the goal of killing as many people as possible.

The suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 42, were detained in raids conducted by police in the region around Frankfurt earlier on Friday, prosecutors said a statement. No details were provided on the nationalities of the suspects.

The main suspects were a 21-year old man from Offenbach, a city near Frankfurt, and two 31-year brothers from Wiesbaden, who were associated with the Islamist Salafist community in the area, prosecutors said.

Don't Miss
Before NZ shooting, visitors from India nearly doubled in four years
J-K: Soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Rajouri district

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Boeing to mandate safety feature in MAX software upgrade: Sources
2 New Zealand defends mosque attack response at Muslim meeting in Turkey
3 We may discover a very big oil reserve, will put Pakistan in different league: Imran Khan