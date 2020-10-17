scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 17, 2020
German president in quarantine after bodyguard tests positive for COVID-19

The bodyguard is considered is a first-degree contact person.

By: Deutsche Welle | Updated: October 17, 2020 7:54:05 pm
Germany president, German president in self-quarantine, German president covid, German president bodyguard covid, World news, Indian ExpressThe president has undergone a COVID-19 test, but the first result is not yet available, the spokeswoman said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was quarantining on Saturday after one of his bodyguards tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman for the president’s office.

The bodyguard is considered is a first-degree contact person. The president has undergone a COVID-19 test, but the first result is not yet available, the spokeswoman said.

Germany recorded 7,830 coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour period — the highest daily figure since the pandemic began, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Steinmeier was due to appear at the Frankfurt Book Fair on Sunday to attend an award ceremony, but those plans have now been canceled.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass went into quarantine in September after it emerged that one of his bodyguards had caught COVID-19. Maas later tested negative for the disease.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spent two weeks in home quarantine in March after meeting with an infected doctor. Merkel tested negative at the time.

