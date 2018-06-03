German police shoot ‘rampaging’ man near Berlin Cathedral

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
German media said police were called to the Berliner Dom, a major tourist attraction on the historic Museum Island, after a dispute between two people there.

By: Reuters | Berlin | Updated: June 3, 2018 9:40:32 pm
Cuba Boeing 737 plane crash The Tagesspiegel newspaper said two people had been injured – the suspect and a man he had attacked.
German police on Sunday shot a man who had rampaged through the Berlin Cathedral, police in the German capital said on Twitter, urging the public not to spread rumours.

German media said police were called to the Berliner Dom, a major tourist attraction on the historic Museum Island, after a dispute between two people there. “In the Berliner Dom in the city centre our colleagues opened fire on a rampaging man shortly after 1600,” Berlin police said on twitter. “He was injured in the legs. Please avoid rumours.” The Tagesspiegel newspaper said two people had been injured, the suspect and a man he had attacked.

