Toggle Menu
German leader Merkel says ‘I’m fine’ after shaking at eventshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/german-leader-merkel-says-im-fine-after-shaking-at-events-5806451/

German leader Merkel says ‘I’m fine’ after shaking at events

Last week, Merkel's whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine's president.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking as she met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2019, her second shaking bout within two weeks. REUTERS/Reuters TV

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands reporters’ questions surrounding her health after two incidents this month in which she was seen shaking at public events, but insisted: “I’m fine.”

Watch Angela Merkel shaking for the second time

Merkel said Saturday at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Japan that included a long-distance flight and grueling negotiations with other world leaders that “I’m convinced, just as this reaction occurred it will go away again.”

The 64-year-old appeared unsteady and was seen shaking at a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday. Last week, Merkel’s whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president. Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Why US opposes Russia’s S-400 deal with India, Turkey
2 “Back on track”: China and US agree to restart trade talks
3 US, Taliban to open Doha talks in fresh bid to end war