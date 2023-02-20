‘Indian minister had a point’: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz quotes Jaishankar’s ‘European mindset’ remark

Asserting that Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a point when he spoke last year about the “European mindset”, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that it “wouldn’t be Europe’s problem alone if the law of the strong were to assert itself in international relations”.

During the 17th edition of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in Slovakia in June last year, EAM Jaishankar had slammed the “European mindset” and, in response to a question on India’s stand in the Russia-Ukraine war, said: “…Somewhere, Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems… that ‘if it’s you, it’s yours’, but ‘if it’s me, it’s ours. I see reflections of that.”

Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are world’s problems, but world’s problem is not Europe’s problem, says EAM Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/J3MUmEpSnN — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 3, 2022

Quoting the Indian External Affairs Minister, the German Chancellor said on the first day of the Munich Security Conference: “Eupore has to get out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems — this quote from the Indian Foreign Minister is included in this year’s Munich Security Report and he has a point. It wouldn’t be Europe’s problem alone if the law of the strong were to assert itself in international relations.”

Watch: “He has a point”, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz quotes EAM Jaishankar’s @DrSJaishankar words ‘Europe has to get out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems’ at Munich Security Council https://t.co/ExLkyAAKqq pic.twitter.com/gAiblDXUyi — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 17, 2023

“However, to be credible as a European or North American in Jakarta, New Delhi, and to achieve something, it is not enough to emphasise our shared values. We have to generally address the interests and concerns of these countries as a basic prerequisite for joint action. And that’s why it was so important to me to not merely have representatives of Asia, Africa and Latin America at the negotiating table during the G Seven Summit last June. I really wanted to work with these regions to find solutions to the main challenges they face growing poverty and hunger, partly as a consequence of Russia’s war, as well as the impact of climate change or Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Following his remarks on the “European mindset”, EAM Jaishankar also questioned the linkage between China and India and what’s happening in Ukraine. “There is a linkage today which is being made. A linkage between China and India and what’s happening in Ukraine. Come on guys… I mean, China and India happened way before anything happened in Ukraine. The Chinese don’t need a precedent somewhere else on how to engage us or not engage us or be difficult with us or not be difficult with us.”