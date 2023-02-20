scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

‘Indian minister had a point’: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz quotes Jaishankar’s ‘European mindset’ remark

During the 17th edition of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in Slovakia in June last year, EAM Jaishankar had said: "Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problems, but the world's problems are not Europe's problems."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Images: Facebook)
Listen to this article
‘Indian minister had a point’: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz quotes Jaishankar’s ‘European mindset’ remark
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Asserting that Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a point when he spoke last year about the “European mindset”, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that it “wouldn’t be Europe’s problem alone if the law of the strong were to assert itself in international relations”.

During the 17th edition of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in Slovakia in June last year, EAM Jaishankar had slammed the “European mindset” and, in response to a question on India’s stand in the Russia-Ukraine war, said: “…Somewhere, Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems… that ‘if it’s you, it’s yours’, but ‘if it’s me, it’s ours. I see reflections of that.”

Quoting the Indian External Affairs Minister, the German Chancellor said on the first day of the Munich Security Conference: “Eupore has to get out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems — this quote from the Indian Foreign Minister is included in this year’s Munich Security Report and he has a point. It wouldn’t be Europe’s problem alone if the law of the strong were to assert itself in international relations.”

“However, to be credible as a European or North American in Jakarta, New Delhi, and to achieve something, it is not enough to emphasise our shared values. We have to generally address the interests and concerns of these countries as a basic prerequisite for joint action. And that’s why it was so important to me to not merely have representatives of Asia, Africa and Latin America at the negotiating table during the G Seven Summit last June. I really wanted to work with these regions to find solutions to the main challenges they face growing poverty and hunger, partly as a consequence of Russia’s war, as well as the impact of climate change or Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

Following his remarks on the “European mindset”, EAM Jaishankar also questioned the linkage between China and India and what’s happening in Ukraine. “There is a linkage today which is being made. A linkage between China and India and what’s happening in Ukraine. Come on guys… I mean, China and India happened way before anything happened in Ukraine. The Chinese don’t need a precedent somewhere else on how to engage us or not engage us or be difficult with us or not be difficult with us.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:45 IST
Next Story

BAFTA 2023 complete winners list: All Quiet on the Western Front wins big, Everything Everywhere snubbed

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close