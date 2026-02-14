German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warns of deep EU-US divide as rules-based order ‘no longer exists’

The German leader revealed ongoing confidential talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on a potential joint European nuclear deterrent.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readFeb 14, 2026 12:52 PM IST
GermanMerz acknowledged the historical importance of the transatlantic alliance but made clear that Europe must now prepare for a world where US support cannot always be taken for granted. (file)
Make us preferred source on Google

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned at the Munich Security Conference that the rules-based world order “no longer exists,” highlighting a growing rift between Europe and the United States. “Our freedom is not guaranteed,” he said, urging Europeans to be ready for “sacrifices” amid big-power tensions, reported the BBC.

Merz stressed that Europe’s values, free trade, human dignity, and constitutional rights differ sharply from recent US policies. He cited tariffs on European imports and US President Donald Trump’s controversial interest in Greenland as examples of actions that have eroded trust with Europe. “A deep divide has opened between Europe and the United States,” he said, while appealing directly to Washington to “repair and revive transatlantic trust.”

Also read | EU, US deals connect India to world’s largest markets, open new trade vistas

The German leader revealed ongoing confidential talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on a potential joint European nuclear deterrent. While France and the UK remain Europe’s only nuclear powers, Germany and others have relied on the US nuclear umbrella within NATO. Merz’s comments signal a push for Europe to take greater responsibility for its security.

Europe must become a geopolitical power

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed the message, calling for Europe to “learn to become a geopolitical power” amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. He stressed that Europe must act collectively, accelerate rearmament, and maintain pressure on Moscow to achieve a just peace.

Also read | Trade deals with EU, US show are not surrender or triumph. They are an evolution

‘New era in geopolitics’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that “the world is changing very fast” and that both sides must reassess their roles in this new era in geopolitics. His remarks come amid lingering transatlantic tensions over Greenland, NATO commitments, and differing approaches to trade and security.

Merz acknowledged the historical importance of the transatlantic alliance but made clear that Europe must now prepare for a world where US support cannot always be taken for granted.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Of the 571 persons on death row in India, 21 are women
From terror blasts to honour killings: The 21 women on death row in India
The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay and evacuated as security teams conducted thorough checks.
Bomb threat at Kolkata airport: IndiGo flight moved to isolation bay after note found
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get fresh threats: A complete timeline
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
how to survive long-distance relationships
A guide to surviving long-distance relationships: 7 rules made on a Delhi cafe table
Nothing Store
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Most mobile apps claiming to help Indian farmers die a natural death: Prof. Yadati Narahari, IISc
prof narahari
After superalignment and AGI Readiness, OpenAI shutters the mission alignment team
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has appointed the former mission alignment head as the company’s chief futurist. (Express Photo)
A guide to surviving long-distance relationships: 7 rules made on a Delhi cafe table
how to survive long-distance relationships
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement