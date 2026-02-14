German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warns of deep EU-US divide as rules-based order ‘no longer exists’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned at the Munich Security Conference that the rules-based world order “no longer exists,” highlighting a growing rift between Europe and the United States. “Our freedom is not guaranteed,” he said, urging Europeans to be ready for “sacrifices” amid big-power tensions, reported the BBC.
Merz stressed that Europe’s values, free trade, human dignity, and constitutional rights differ sharply from recent US policies. He cited tariffs on European imports and US President Donald Trump’s controversial interest in Greenland as examples of actions that have eroded trust with Europe. “A deep divide has opened between Europe and the United States,” he said, while appealing directly to Washington to “repair and revive transatlantic trust.”
The German leader revealed ongoing confidential talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on a potential joint European nuclear deterrent. While France and the UK remain Europe’s only nuclear powers, Germany and others have relied on the US nuclear umbrella within NATO. Merz’s comments signal a push for Europe to take greater responsibility for its security.
French President Emmanuel Macron echoed the message, calling for Europe to “learn to become a geopolitical power” amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. He stressed that Europe must act collectively, accelerate rearmament, and maintain pressure on Moscow to achieve a just peace.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that “the world is changing very fast” and that both sides must reassess their roles in this new era in geopolitics. His remarks come amid lingering transatlantic tensions over Greenland, NATO commitments, and differing approaches to trade and security.
Merz acknowledged the historical importance of the transatlantic alliance but made clear that Europe must now prepare for a world where US support cannot always be taken for granted.
