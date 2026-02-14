German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warns of deep EU-US divide as rules-based order ‘no longer exists’

Merz acknowledged the historical importance of the transatlantic alliance but made clear that Europe must now prepare for a world where US support cannot always be taken for granted. (file)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned at the Munich Security Conference that the rules-based world order “no longer exists,” highlighting a growing rift between Europe and the United States. “Our freedom is not guaranteed,” he said, urging Europeans to be ready for “sacrifices” amid big-power tensions, reported the BBC.

Merz stressed that Europe’s values, free trade, human dignity, and constitutional rights differ sharply from recent US policies. He cited tariffs on European imports and US President Donald Trump’s controversial interest in Greenland as examples of actions that have eroded trust with Europe. “A deep divide has opened between Europe and the United States,” he said, while appealing directly to Washington to “repair and revive transatlantic trust.”